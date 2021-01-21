Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Spotted Outside Mumbai Clinic For 1st Time After Birth Of Baby

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on Thursday were spotted in Mumbai first time since the birth of their baby girl. While Anushka was dressed in an all-blue (denims) outfit, Virat was seen in all black pair.

Anushka thanked the paparazzi for gathering to take their picture. Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli on January 13 urged paparazzi to not click photos of their newborn daughter. Kohli had announced the arrival of their first child on January 11, saying that both the baby and Sharma were healthy.

The couple two days later wrote a note to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai, urging them to respect their daughter’s privacy. Expressing their gratitude, Sharma and Kohli said they are thankful for all the love being showered on them. "Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support," the couple said in the statement.

They further assured paparazzi they will share the "content" at the right time. "While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same," they said.

On January 11, Virat wrote, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat"

Sharma and Kohli, both 32, recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

The couple first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017.

Sharma announced her pregnancy in August last year.

