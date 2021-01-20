Michael Vaughan Tweets On Ajinkya Rahane-Virat Kohli Captaincy Debate, Gets Trolled Again

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has been extremely active on Twitter where he is regularly seen sharing his views about world cricket. The Englishman has been immensely critical of the Indian team ever since November when the Australian tour began. From predicting that India will lose to Australia in all formats to claiming that the hosts will whitewash the visitors in the Test series, Vaughan has said everything to deprecate the Indian team. However, India have proved him wrong on all occasions by putting up inspiring performances.

Twitterati roast Michael Vaughan for unsolicited opinion on Indian captaincy

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy was done and dusted on Tuesday after Ajinkya Rahane's men created history by winning the India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 at The Gabba to clinch the series 2-1. But Vaughan isn't done with his unsolicited advice as he once again shared his views about India's captaincy for the India vs England 2021 Test series.

A few hours after the Gabba Test win on Tuesday, Vaughan took to Twitter and said that he would really consider continuing with Rahane as captain to make Virat Kohli focus solely on his batting. According to Vaughan, such a move will make India even more lethal. The former cricketer also stated that Rahane has brilliant presence and tactical sense.

I think I would have really considered keeping @ajinkyarahane88 as Captain for @BCCI !!! Allowing @imVkohli to be the Batsman only would make India even more dangerous & Rahane has an incredible presence & tactical nous about him ... #INDvsAUS — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 19, 2021

Vaughan's tweet didn't go down well with the Twitterati as they flooded the comments section with their responses. Several reactions poured in as fans trolled Vaughan for wanting Rahane as captain in place of Kohli. Here's how the Twitterati reacted to Vaughan's tweet.

Jitna roona dhoona krna Hain KR loh captain toh virat hi rahega . — Yashvi... (@ItsYashswiniR) January 19, 2021

Bro we stopped taking orders from you 73 years ago — Ram (@edgbaston_149) January 19, 2021

U should make Sibley Captain then so that Root can play freely.. Deal? — Arun (@iArun_) January 19, 2021

List of people who asked and care about your opinion - pic.twitter.com/tZap6vfRIb — Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) January 19, 2021

Hahahaha No divide and rule will work.



Come on you just need to congratulate and accept that your prediction was wrong😂✌️ — Akku🔥♥️🇮🇳 (@akku_akku18) January 19, 2021

@MichaelVaughan using the same 200 year old mighty British policy "Devide and rule" 😂.. "Unite and Conquer" is what the new india did in Gabba.. 😎 It is King Bahubali 👑 @imVkohli team, Mighty kattappa @ajinkyarahane88 took care while King was away. @BCCI @bhogleharsha — Veerendra Reddy (@veeru__) January 20, 2021

If you are trying to create a rift in the Indian team before India England series then I would suggest you don't waste time. This team India is mentally too strong to be distracted by these statements. — Anurag Chandra (@Anurag_0602) January 19, 2021

India vs England 2021: India announce squad for first two Tests

On the day after registering a historic win at The Gabba against Australia, Team India have announced their squads for the first two Tests against England. The Test series, which is set to begin from February 5, will witness the return of skipper Virat Kohli who had travelled back home after the first Test against Australia for the birth of his first child. The selection panel, led by Chetan Sharma, has also brought back veteran speedster Ishant Sharma, who had been ruled out of the Australia tour with an injury whereas Hardik Pandya could also don the whites despite having lost his father a few days ago.

Indian team for the first two Tests vs England: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel

