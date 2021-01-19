Virat Kohli Left ECSTATIC After India Break Australia's 32-year Gabba Record In 2-1 Win

The India-Australia Test series had a fairytale ending for the visitors, with Ajinkya Rahane's side lifting the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Brisbane. A battered, bruised Indian outfit ensured that Australia's Gabba fortress was breached, handing their first defeat in 32 years at the venue. India won the series the 2-1 after losing the first Test, and praises and well wishes flew in from all across the globe for the Men in Blue.

AUS vs IND Test series: Virat Kohli lauds Team India after Australia Gabba record broken

After a pulsating last hour of play which saw India win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Virat Kohli took social media to congratulate the team on a monumental effort. The Indian captain, who returned home after the first Test on paternal leave, wrote that India's win was a statement of intent to all those who doubted the team after their Adelaide debacle. Kohli wrote that the series was an exemplary performance and the show of grit and determination was something that stood out from the India Australia Test series. Virat Kohli congratulated the entire team management and the players on achieving the historic feat and wished them luck.

WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers 👏🏼🇮🇳 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/CgWElgOOO1 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 19, 2021

Rishabh Pant vs Australia: Wicketkeeper stars again as Team India breach Gabba fortress

Rishabh Pant continued his good form in the series, starring in India's historic win at the Gabba. The 23-year-old came into bat on Day 5 during a difficult situation after the dismissal of captain Ajinkya Rahane, and grabbed his opportunity and made it count. Pant scored a brilliant 89*, hitting the winning runs late in the day to hand India a three-wicket win. The wicketkeeper en route became India's leading run-scorer for the series, and the fastest to score 1000 runs by an Indian wicketkeeper. Pant was deservedly given the Player of the Match award in the end, for his efforts.

Rishabh Pant was well supported by Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill, both scoring contrasting half-centuries in a high-action Day 5. Pat Cummins starred for the hosts, picking up four wickets, but the rest of the attack was deflated by India's aggressive approach. Washington Sundar, who scored a gritty half-century in the first innings, also chipped in with a handy cameo, involving in a 50-run partnership with Pant. The chase was India's third-highest ever, followed by their triumphs over West Indies and England.

(Image Courtesy: Virat Kohli Twitter)

