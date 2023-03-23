Virat Kohli Recalls Sending 'awkward' Text To Anushka Sharma: I Was Dating Her...

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved celebrity couples. Recently, Virat opened up about his dating life with the Bollywood actress. While it was believed that they clicked while shooting for a hair commercial and began dating, the Indian cricketer has now revealed what really went down during the early phase of their friendship which ended up with them dating.

In an interview with former Royal Challengers Banglore team member and his close friend AB De Villiers, the former Indian cricket team captain shared that he did not start dating Anushka "instantly" after their first meet. Virat further revealed that they became friends first and started dating after they hung out for a few months.

When asked about his pre-relationship days, the cricketer revealed that he was dating Anushka "in his mind already" before they "actually got into a relationship." Virat also shared how he sent an "awkward" text to the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress assuming they were in a relationship when they were not.

He said, "I remember, one day I sent her this message. 'When I used to be single, I used to do this and that..' and she is like 'What do you mean you used to be?' I had already decided in my mind that we were dating. That was again a little awkward. But then eventually, she found me to be a decent guy."

Virat Kohli recalls his first meeting with Anushka Sharma

In the same interview, Virat Kohli recalled his first meeting with Anushka Sharma. It was in 2013 when the couple met each other during an ad shoot, shortly after Virat became the Indian captain for the first time for a tour of Zimbabwe. The cricketer shared that he was very nervous and cracked a bad joke on the actress' heels to break the ice between them which made Anushka say "Excuse me." Moreover, he later figured out that the actress was a normal person and realised their background was very similar.

The couple tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in an intimate lavish wedding in Italy. They are proud parents to a baby girl, Vamika.