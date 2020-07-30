Vishal Bharadwaj Dismisses Claims Of Interfering With Meghna Gulzar's 'Talvar'

Filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj dismissed the claim that Irrfan Khan starrer Talvar was directed by him and not Meghna Gulzar. On July 29, Bharadwaj took to his Twitter handle and shared a tweet about the same. He wrote, "I only went on the sets of Talvar once, on the muhurat to break the coconut and have gulab jamun".

Vishal Bharadwaj's tweet was in response to the author Harinder Sikka's claim that Meghna Gulzar did not direct Talvar. The musician wrote, "Talvar was directed by @meghnagulzar and it was out and out her creation. Anyone who refutes this is misinformed". Adding further to the Twitter thread, he added, “She has proved her creative prowess again with the beautiful Raazi and the brave Chhapaak.” Take a look at Vishal Bharadwaj's Tweet.

I only went on the sets of Talvar once, on the muhurat to break the coconut and have gulab jamun 😊. Talvar was directed by @meghnagulzar and it was out and out her creation. Anyone who refutes this is misinformed.@JungleePictures #PritiShahani @PritiShahani — Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) July 29, 2020

She has proved her creative prowess again with the beautiful Raazi and the brave Chhapaak. — Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) July 29, 2020

In an exclusive panel discussion with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the Sunday debate, Calling Sehmat's author Harinder Sikka accused director Meghna Gulzar of backstabbing him and removing his credits from Raazi. Sikka also went on to show proof — a letter by Jaipur Literature Festival that he was removed. Read his statement below.

He said, "I wrote Raazi and this is proof against my name by (Meghna) Gulzar. It was written to me by Jaipur Literature Festival. I was removed from everything, from Filmfare, my book was not allowed to be launched by Gulzar in person. You want me read out this email where Jaipur Literature Festival head says, ‘In my 35 years of career, I have never seen anybody bulldozing to remove one person.’ In this particular case, Gulzar is the case in point."

Harinder Sikka further added, "My book was tried to be delayed? Why? Every credit must go to Meghna Gulzar. First Jaipur Literature Festival, then the Filmfare Awards. The best original screenplay award was to be given to me but it was removed, it was given to some film by the name Andhadhun which was a copy of a French book because I was to be removed."

Sikka also claimed that Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak was stolen from the original lawyer writer. He said, "It is not the only one, what did Meghna do further! Chhapaak. She took away that poor writer – the lawyer in Delhi, her credit away. Ask Ravi Tandon (Raveena Tandon’s father) about what happened. There is a history of mafia operating. I have nothing against nobody, it’s not my profession. This happens because I was an outsider."

