Vishal Bhardwaj's Latest Song 'Dhoop Aane Do' Is Soulful, Soothing And Melodious; Watch

Veteran lyricist Gulzar and filmmaker-musician Vishal Bhardwaj have recently released a song Dhoop Aane Do. The song is the first from Vishal Bhardwaj’s newly launched music label, VB Music and has been creating a lot of buzz on social media. Here is a look at the aspects that are expected to work in favour of the song.

Dhoop Aane Do song is a soulful track with a soothing video

Dhoop Aane Do is a soft and soulful track that has been sung by Vishal Bhardwaj and Rekha Bhardwaj. The lyrics have been penned by Gulzar Saab and the video of the song shows heart touching stills of underprivileged who have been most affected by the COVID 19 lockdown. The video also features several musicians who are seen playing musical instruments and are adding their notes to the soulful track.

Amid the pandemic, Dhoop Aane Do was composed and sung with all the artists from their homes. Reportedly, each artist recorded thier own portion and later it was compiled into one music video. Last week, Vishal Bharadwaj had dropped a poster of his music label and it went viral very soon.

The video of the song has been shot and compiled beautifully. It is soothing to the eyes and supports the melodious song. In the 3:46 minutes long video, the message has been sent very clearly. The song aims to fill people with hope and is able to help them cope up with the dark times. Moreover, the song, Dhoop Aane Do indicates the message that let there be light and positivity, using the sun as the symbol of energy, light and new beginnings.

Vishal Bhardwaj's music label

Vishal Bhardwaj had announced the launch of VB Music in a video where he had revealed that he would be creating independent music. He said in a video that he became a film director so that he could keep the music director in himself alive. The filmmaker-musician further said that several times, many songs are unable to be a part of films due to restrictions, conditions and characters. Therefore, with his music label, he would try to bring such songs to his fans that cannot be a part of films. Vishal further revealed that he aims to release one song every month.

Image Credits: Screengrab from the song

