Vivek Agnihotri Mourns TV Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's Death, Slams 'hyper-gymming'

The television industry lost another actor, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, on Friday, November 11. The actor's untimely demise has left the TV and film industry in shock. According to several reports, the TV actor, known for shows like Kkusum, Waaris and Suryaputra Karn, among others, collapsed while working in the gym due to a heart attack. Siddhaanth, 46, is survived by his wife and model, Alesia Raut, and their two children.

Several stars from the TV and film industry mourned Surryavanshi's sudden death. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also prayed for the late actor and called his demise "tragic and sad." The Kashmir Files director further threw light on "Hyper-Gymming" and its effects. He urged society to rethink before rushing to the gym to build an "aggressive" body.

Agnihotri wrote, "This so tragic & sad. The mad rush to build aggressive body, without any medical advise is so dangerous. Hyper-Gymming is a relatively new phenomenon which got mad impetus due to Instagram. It needs to be regulated for sure. Society needs to rethink. Oh, Siddhanth… Om Shanti."

This so tragic & sad.

The mad rush to build aggressive body, without any medical advise is so dangerous. Hyper-Gymming is a relatively new phenomenon which got mad impetus due to Instagram. It needs to be regulated for sure. Society needs to rethink.

Oh, Siddhanth… ॐ शांति। pic.twitter.com/bK0kDA8gIG — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 11, 2022

Previously, comedian and actor Raju Srivastava collapsed while working in a gym in Delhi. The comedian suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He spent over a month in the ICU and was on a ventilator throughout his time in the hospital before his death on September 21, at 58.

More about Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi has been a part of notable shows throughout his acting career. He starred in several shows, including Sufiyana Ishq Mera, Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Waaris, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, and more. After parting ways with his first wife, the actor tied the knot with Alesia Raut in 2017. He had a daughter named Ira with his first wife, while Alesia had a son from her previous marriage.

Image: ANI/Instagram/@siddhanthvirsurryavanshi