Vivek Agnihotri Says Cannes Film Festival Is Not A 'fashion Show', Meera Chopra Reacts

Vivek Agnihotri, well-known for his directorial film The Kashmir Files, took to his Twitter handle to remind people that Cannes Film Festival is about films and not fashion. The filmmaker indirectly took a dig at those personalities who make stylish and unique appearances on the French Riviera. This tweet came a day after he criticised the use of people who accompany celebrities on the red carpet to help them with their outfits.

"Do you know that Cannes Film Festival is about films? I thought I should remind you just in case you were thinking it’s a fashion show," the filmmaker tweeted. Meera Chopra, cousin of Parineeti and Priyanka Chopra, was quick to respond to this tweet. She agreed and wrote, "Its very sad, I said the same thing when I went there last year.. that its become a fashion parade. Bollywood only talks abt what you are wearing and where all you are being covered in media, to the extent that it becomes stressful. believe me its not the same for other countries. They've not gone crazy like us on fashion and pr." Check the tweet below.

Vivek Agnihotri's tweet about 'Costume Slaves'

Vivek Agnihotri shared Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2023 red carpet look on his Twitter handle and talked about costume slavery. "Have you guys heard of a term called ‘Costume Slaves’. They are mostly girls (a suited man in this case). You can see them now in India too with almost every female celeb. Why are we becoming so stupid and oppressive just for such uncomfortable fashion?" he tweeted. Replying to this tweet, he wrote, "My comment has nothing to do with ARB. It’s only about the weird concept of ‘costume slavery’. And ARB is not responsible for it. She is just a model/fashion ambassador." Check the tweet below.

Several Indian celebrities have graced the Cannes 2023 red carpet. These celebrities include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur, Urvashi Rautela, Sapna Chaudhary, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chillar, and more. Even Shark Tank's judge Aman Gupta and Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon went to Cannes Film Festival.