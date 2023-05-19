Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the Cannes 2023 red carpet in Sophie Couture black and silver ensemble. The Cannes veteran was praised by many on social media for yet another head-turning red carpet moment at the French Riviera. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared a picture of a suited man adjusting the train of Ponniyin Selvan 2 actress and tried to draw the attention of the netizens towards 'costume slaves'.

The Kashmir Files director pointed out how, on the red carpet, a man in a suit was adjusting the train of Aishwarya's dress as she posed for the camerapersons. He wrote, "Have you guys heard of a term called ‘Costume Slaves’. They are mostly girls (a suited man in this case). You can see them now in India too with almost every female celeb. Why are we becoming so stupid and oppressive just for such uncomfortable fashion?"



In another tweet, Vivek wrote, "My comment has nothing to do with ARB. It’s only about the weird concept of ‘costume slavery’. And ARB is not responsible for it. She is just a model/fashion ambassador," he tweeted.

My comment has nothing to do with ARB. It’s only about the weird concept of ‘costume slavery’. And ARB is not responsible for it. She is just a model/fashion ambassador. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 19, 2023

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

The actress checked in at the French Riviera on May 17 with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in tow. For her first look, which was for a press meet, she donned a green Valentino sequin ensemble paired with transparent high heels. The actress let her hair loose and wore nude makeup. Later in the day, she walked the red carpet for the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in a silver and black Sophie Couture ensemble. The outfit had a black bow at the waistline and a dramatic silver hood that went over her head. The shimmery silver gown featured a long trail.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is attending the Festival de Cannes as a spokesperson for L'Oreal Paris. This year, the film festival commenced on May 16 and will continue till May 27. Apart from Aishwarya, Anushka Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari will also walk the red carpet. Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Urvashi Rautela and Amy Jackson have showcased their various looks on the red carpet.