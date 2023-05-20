Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On Daughter Aaradhya's Take Away From Annual Cannes Trip

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned from her annual voyage to the French Riviera to reassume her position as Cannes red carpet veteran. As part of her time there, the actress has also been taking part in interviews and media interactions. During these conversations the actress revealed why she thinks daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is a "people's people" just like her.

Aishwarya reflects on Aaradhya's time at Cannes

Aishwarya was asked by Film Companion to comment on what Aaradhya thought about her annual time at Cannes. Aishwarya quipped to this stating that this is a question which would best be answered by Aaradhya. She also stated how the young Cannes regular would probably be answering this question herself in a few years' time.

Aaradhya's Cannes experience

Aishwarya went on to elaborate how Aaradhya's time at Cannes is more about spending time with the former. Sharing how everything about Cannes is familiar to her and how Aaradhya knows everybody here, the actress also shared how her daughter is aware that at it's core, the Cannes experience is about the world of cinema. Aishwarya also greatly appreciated the love for the world of cinema that she is seeing in the younger generation of star kids.

She said, "It's really about reuniting with friends and coming back to Cannes. It's an experience that is so familiar to her. She is a lot like me in that sense like we are people’s people...She gets the fact that this is really...about the world of cinema. It's wonderful to see in our kids that there is that respect, there is that recognition of this amazing world of cinema and I’m sure it's all getting soaked in."



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to Cannes for 21st time

The 76th Festival de Cannes marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 21st consecutive year at the esteemed gala for cinema. The actress debuted on the global platform many moons ago in 2002 post which she has been in attendance each year it has been held. Aishwarya's long-standing association with beauty brand LO'real Paris, which is also the Cannes Film Festival's official makeup partner for 25 years and on, has cemented her position as a Cannes royalty. Each year Aishwarya has made her presence felt at the French celebration of cinema and arts, and her three Cannes looks so far have fallen in line with her own precedent.