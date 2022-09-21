Vivek Agnihotri Says He Has 'moved On' To Next Film After 'Chhello Show' Gets Oscars Entry

Vivek Agnihotri's drama The Kashmir Files and SS Rajamouli's RRR were the top contenders for India's entry to Oscars 2023. There was a lot of buzz around the Anupam Kher-starrer as many were rooting for the movie. As the Film Federation of India announced the Gujarati film Chhello Show, aka Last Film Show, as India's entry to the Academy Awards, Vivek Agnihotri recently opened up about the same and revealed that he has "moved on" to his next project.

The filmmaker recently had a chat with Hindustan Times and talked about Chhello Show's selection for the Oscars. Agnihotri seemingly was not affected by The Kashmir Files not making it to the Oscars and wished the team of Chhello Show "all the luck" for their future run.

The director was then asked if he is planning to take his film to the Academy Awards independently, to which he said that he is not affected by the awards. He also said that the makers of the movie can decide if they want to take it to the awards. In the end, the actor added, "Right now, I am doing another film, and I have moved on."

Vivek Agnihotri congratulates Chhello Show makers for the Oscars

Taking to his official social media handle, Agnihotri sent his best wishes to the makers of the Gujarati film. He wrote, "A big congratulations to the entire team of LastFilmShow (Chhello Show) for being selected as India’s official entry. Wishing them the best film award at the Oscars2023." The director further thanked those who wanted The Kashmir Files to go to the prestigious awards. He wrote, "I thank all the well wishers and specially media which was rooting for TheKashmirFiles."

A big congratulations to the entire team of #LastFilmShow (Chhello Show) for being selected as India’s official entry. Wishing them the best film award at the #Oscars2023



I thank all the well wishers and specially media which was rooting for #TheKashmirFiles. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/nNjOe2Fv3D — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 20, 2022

More about Chhello Show

Chhello Show, which is titled Last Film Show in English, is a Gujarati drama directed by Pan Nalin. The film is based on the director's life and follows a young boy, who spends the entire summer watching movies after falling in love with cinema. The movie stars Bhavin Rabari in the lead role, while Richa Meena, Bhavesh Shrimali, Paresh Mehta and Dipen Raval play pivotal roles. The film is set against the backdrop of a remote village in Saurashtra.

