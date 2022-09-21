Vivek Agnihotri Wishes 'Chhello Show' Team As It Beats 'The Kashmir Files' To Enter Oscars

Earlier this year, Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri brought the brutal reality of the Kashmir Genocide of 1990s with his film The Kashmir Files. The movie came out to be a massive success, for which the director received a lot of praise. The Kashmir Files was one of the top contenders for India's official entry to the Oscars. It faced fair competition from SS Rajamouli's mass entertainer RRR.

As the Film Federation of India (FFI) recently announced that Chhello Show is the official entry for the Best Internation Feature Film category at the Academy Awards 2023, Agnihotri sent his best wishes to the movie's team. He also thanked those who rooted for the selection of his directorial.

Vivek Agnihotri recently took to his official Twitter handle to send his best wishes to the entire team of the Gujarati film Chhello Show, whose title in English is The Last Film Show. The director shared the poster of the film and wrote, "A big congratulations to the entire team of LastFilmShow (Chhello Show) for being selected as India’s official entry. Wishing them the best film award at the Oscars2023." He further added, "I thank all the well wishers and specially media which was rooting for TheKashmirFiles."

A big congratulations to the entire team of #LastFilmShow (Chhello Show) for being selected as India’s official entry. Wishing them the best film award at the #Oscars2023



I thank all the well wishers and specially media which was rooting for #TheKashmirFiles. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/nNjOe2Fv3D — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 20, 2022

More about Chhello Show

Chhello Show is a Gujarati drama, directed by Pan Nalin. The movie draws inspiration from the director's life and follows the story of a young boy named Samay, played by Bhavin Rabari, who falls in love with cinema. The movie is set against the backdrop of a remote village in Saurashtra and showcases how the young boy spends his entire summer watching movies. Apart from Rabari, the film also stars Richa Meena, Bhavesh Shrimali, Paresh Mehta and Dipen Raval.

The film had its international premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2021 and has won several accolades, including the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid Film Festival in Spain. Bankrolled by Roy Kapur Films, Jugaad Motions Pictures, Chhello Show LLP, Monsoon Films and Marc Duale, the film will hit the theatres on October 14, 2022. The Academy Awards will take place on March 12, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

Image: Twitter/@vivekagnihotri