Vivek Agnihotri Sets Up Another Box Office Clash With Prabhas Starrer?

If reports are to be believed, box office may just be gearing up for another big clash at the box office, come September. Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War is reportedly all set to clash with the mammoth Prashanth Neel directorial Salaar. What's more, this is not the first time Agnihotri and Prabhas will be clashing at the box office.

The Newsmakers

Ever since the mounting success of The Kashmir Files, director Vivek Agnihotri has risen to be counted among the more well-known faces in the directorial fraternity. Naturally, his next, The Vaccine War, has garnered a lot of attention ever since its announcement.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the up-and-coming Agnihotri directorial has set its date with the cinemas on September 28. If these reports are true, The Vaccine War will be part of a box office clash with the Prabhas starrer Salaar.

(Is The Vaccine War gearing up for a clash with Salaar? | Image: @taran_adarsh/Twitter)

The Vaccine War was previously part of what would have been an explosive 4-way-box office-clash with much-hyped sequels Gadar 2 and Oh My God 2 along with the Sandeep Reddy Vanga helmed Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Animal. The Vaccine War, however, had pulled out of this race at the time. It now appears that Agnihotri will find himself in yet another box office clash.

Who's saying what?

Taran Adarsh took to his official social media handles to share the news of this alleged clash simmering towards a box office face-off. This is not the first time Agnihotri will be taking on Prabhas at the movies. Taran's announcement also traced back to the director and actor's previous box office clash, dated March 11, 2022.

(The Kashmir Files won in the box office clash with Prabhas' Radhe Shyam in March 2022 | Image: Twitter)

Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files and Prabhas' Radhe Shyam had released on the same day. In the long run, The Kashmir Files emerged victorious, both critically and commercially. In the Hindi belts, Radhe Shyam was washed away in the tsunami caused by The Kashmir Files.

Meanwhile...

Salaar is touted to be one of the biggest releases of the year, once again presenting Prabhas as an urban action hero to the masses. Both Prashanth Neel and Prabhas have their respective legacies to live up to.

While Neel has previously directed the pan-India successful KGF franchise, Prabhas recently made it through the release of the Om Raut magnum opus Adipurush.