Vivek Agnihotri Shares Update On The Vaccine War Release Date

Vivek Agnihotri's next film, The Vaccine War, has been in the news for quite some time. The makers had announced that it would open in theatres on August 15. It was soon reported that the date would be changed to avoid competition from OMG 2 and Gadar 2, which are releasing around the same time. The director has confirmed that the team will be changing the release date.

3 things you need to know

The Vaccine War is based on the story of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film will release in 11 languages.

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are slated to release on August 11.

When will The Vaccine War be released?

Vivek Agnihotri, on Thursday, shared a tweet informing netizens that the team has decided to change the release date of the film. The director promised he would announce the revised date soon.

(A screengrab of Vivek Agnihotri's tweet | Image: Vivek Agnihotri/Twitter)

The Vaccine War to be a Dusshera release?

Last month, trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a tweet revealed that makers are planning to alter the release date of the film. In his tweet he also added that now they are eyeing to release around Dusshera. Well, the first part of his tweet has turned out to be true. Now, we have to wait for Vivek Agnihotri to announce the release date to find out wether the second part too is correct.

(A screengrab of Taran Adarsh's tweet | Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)

Is The Vaccine War budget more than that of The Kashmir Files?

During a fan interaction on Twitter, the director opened up about the budget of the film. Wishing the director all the best for his upcoming film, a fan asked the director to have faith in his work and content. Replying to the fan, Agnihotri wrote that he believes in content and emphasised the importance of making films on a tight budget to avoid the pressure of the box office. He added that the budget of the film is "hardly 10 crore," which is less than his last film, The Kashmir Files. The Anupam Kher-led film made on a budget of Rs 12 crore.

What's Vaccine War about?

The film is based on the battle fought by Indians during the COVID-19 pandemic. Produced by Pallavi Joshi's I Am Buddha Production, the film stars Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar and Raima Sen.