Vivek Oberoi Asks Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, 'Why Are You Still Single?'

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who was in Assam recently, attended and inaugurated the Xohudar festival in Majuli and later left the audience chuckling when he revealed a question he asked Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Vivek in his address called the Chief Minister like his 'elder brother'. He called him a 'very simple and honest' man who has dedicated his life to the people of Assam.

He said, "The kind of love he has for his people of Assam is unimaginable. He has dedicated his life for the people of the state. I once asked him, you are so handsome, why are you still single?" — this sure left many in the audience laughing but Vivek gave the reason and said, "I have understood one thing that he loves the people of Assam so much that he doesn't have space for anyone else."

Vivek also shared a picture on Twitter and wrote, "Always a great pleasure meeting my dear friend and big bro “Xorbada” the dynamic and extremely dedicated CM of Assam @sarbanandsonwal. It’s awesome to see such an honest, down to earth and simple CM" [sic] Vivek Oberoi also revealed that he would make a film on the life of great Ahom general Lachit Borphukan and would star in it. At the event, he said, "I want to make a movie on the life of great Ahom general Lachit Borphukan with around seventy per cent artists from Assam."

Always a great pleasure meeting my dear friend and big bro “Xorbada” the dynamic and extremely dedicated CM of Assam @sarbanandsonwal. It’s awesome to see such an honest, down to earth and simple CM@BjpAssamPradesh#assam #cmofassam #bjpassam pic.twitter.com/eC8qGBoVHU — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) February 21, 2021

Glad to inaugurate Xohudar 2020-21 with Union MoS Shri @Rameswar_Teli, MP Shri @KamakhyaTasa, noted actor Shri @vivekoberoi at Jengraimukh, Majuli.



I express my gratitude to artistes from 39 communities across Assam who graced the event and made it a grand success. pic.twitter.com/2lZgg97TpJ — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) February 21, 2021

Thank you @vivekoberoi for being with us in Xohudor, an initiative of brotherhood, at Majuli in presence of 40 ethnic cultural troops. pic.twitter.com/bkanHaxYUD — LAKHYA KONWAR (@lakhyabjp) February 22, 2021

