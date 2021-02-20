Vivek Oberoi Says, 'bina Helmet Ke Kat Gaya Chalaan' After Bike Video Goes Viral

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi on Friday for not using a mask after he shared a video of a ride on a motorbike with his wife on Valentine's Day. Reacting to this and also being penalized for not wearing a helmet, Vivek took to his Twitter handle and wrote the popular song like, "Pyaar humein kis mod pe le aaya!" from the movie Satte Pe Satta (1982).

He wrote, "Had left to ride the new bike with my wife, got fined for riding without a helmet. Mumbai police will do a checkmate! Thank u @mumbaipolice for making me realize that safety is always most important. Be safe, wear a helmet & a mask," Oberoi wrote.

Pyaar humein kis mod pe le aaya!Nikle they nayi bike par hum aur hamari jaan, bina helmet ke kat gaya chalaan!Riding without a helmet?Mumbai police will do a checkmate!Thank u @mumbaipolice for making me realise that safety is always most important. Be safe,Wear a helmet & a mask — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) February 20, 2021

With coronavirus cases again rising in Maharashtra, the city administration had warned on Thursday to prosecute those who violate the mandatory mask rule. The case was registered against the actor at Juhu Police Station, an official said.

The video shared by the actor on social media showed him riding a brand-new motorbike without wearing either a helmet or face mask. The FIR was registered against him under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) along with provisions of Maharashtra COVID -19 Precautionary Measures 2020 and the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.

Besides, a fine of Rs 500 was also imposed on him for not wearing a helmet, the official added. Under both IPC sections 188 and 269, an offender can be punished with up to six months in jail or a fine, or both.

(With PTI inputs)

