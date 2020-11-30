Vivek Oberoi Enjoys Family Time In Maldives, Shares Holiday Pictures

With country easing some travelling rules amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, many celebrities in the last two months have visited Maldives for a holiday. Vivek Oberoi is the latest to share pictures from his family holiday.

The actor took to his social media and shared beautiful pictures enjoying the scenic locales of the island. The actor is currently holidaying with wife Priyanka and kids — Vivaan Veer Oberoi, Ameyaa Nirvana Oberoi.

Vivek Oberoi was last seen in the 2019 biopic based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled PM Narendra Modi. He essayed the character of PM Modi. He is next going to star in the horror-thriller Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The film also stars Palak Tiwari, daughter of television star Shweta Tiwari. He was also seen in season two of Amazon Prime Video's thriller Inside Edge

Actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her acting debut with the movie Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Her first look from the movie was unveiled in July 2020. Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is based on true events that took place in Gurugram. The film will be a horror-thriller based on the real-life disappearance of Rosie, who was an employee of a BPO company.

Meanwhile, Vivek Oberoi also recently announced that he is set to make his debut as a producer with high-concept thriller titled Iti- Can You Solve Your Own Murder

The whodunit thriller will be directed by Vishal Mishra, who has previously helmed on films "Coffee With D” (2017) and "Hotel Milan” (2018). "Iti" will be produced by the actor''s banner Oberoi Mega Entertainment and Girish Johar of Mandiraa Entertainment. It is creatively backed by Prernaa Arora.

