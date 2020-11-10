Vivek Oberoi To Lend Voice For Tenali Rama Film; Read Details

Vivek Oberoi will lend his voice for an upcoming animated film 'Dhira' based on the life of legendary poet Tenali Rama. The film will be released across the country in 12 different languages with Oberoi doing the voice-over for the main character of the Hindi film.

Vijay Sethupathi, B Sai Sreenivas, and Jeet have been roped in to lend their voices for the Tamil, Telugu, Bengali versions of the film respectively. The animated film will be directed by Arun Kumar Rapolu.

Vivek Oberoi recently shared his views on the ongoing debate about nepotism in Bollywood. Recently, he has said that he doesn’t identify with nepotism as he has chosen to carve his own path in the industry. Read ahead to know more about his journey.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, actor Vivek Oberoi has said that he doesn’t care much about nepotism. He says that even though he had a famous father, Suresh Oberoi, he decided to pave his own path in Bollywood. He also said that the debate does not irritate him because he never looked at himself as someone who would benefit from his father.

He also said that he never took the silver spoon that was offered to him in the form of a grand launchpad. He struggled on his own. Reflecting on his rapport that he shares with his father, he said that his father has been his friend, guide and critic. He also added that from the tender age of 15, he stopped taking money from his father. He worked as a voice-over artist on radio and started earning for himself.

Vivek Oberoi was last seen in the 2019 biopic based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled PM Narendra Modi. He essayed the character of PM Modi. He is next going to star in the horror-thriller Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The film also stars Palak Tiwari, daughter of television star Shweta Tiwari.

(with ANI inputs)

