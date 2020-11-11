Do You Know Vivek Oberoi's First Collaboration With Riteish Outside 'Masti' Franchise?

Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi are popular for their roles in the Masti franchise. Produced by Ashok Thakeria, the franchise is a series of adult comedy movies which is directed by Indra Kumar. But do you know, outside the Masti franchise, Bank Chor was Vivek Oberoi’s first collaboration with actor Riteish Deshmukh after over 15 years? He also returned to Yash Raj Films post his successful movie Saathiya.

Vivek Oberoi's first collaboration with Riteish Deshmukh after 15 years

Also read: Vivek Oberoi To Lend Voice For Tenali Rama Film; Read Details

Bank Chor is a 2017 movie featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. Written by Baljeet Singh Marwah and produced by Ashish Patil, the movie saw the duo Riteish and Vivek turn foes as Riteish is seen as a thief who plans to rob a local bank in Mumbai. Vivek plays the heartless and tough CBI officer with a ‘shoot first ask questions later’ attitude.

On the other hand, Masti has three sequels- Masti (2004), Grand Masti (2013), Great Grand Masti (2016) starring actor Aftab Shivdasani alongside Riteish and Vivek in pivotal roles. It is seen that Vivek and Riteish share a deep bond apart from being co-stars. Riteish is often seen expressing his happiness to work with the versatile actor.

Also read: Vivek Oberoi's Complete List Of Awards And Nominations Over The Years

While releasing Grand Masti, Kya Kool Hain Hum actor Riteish once said in an event that he felt great to be back with Vivek and Aftab. He also hoped that they could make the sequel early as nine years were too long for him. Riteish also admitted that he shares great chemistry with the Saathiya star. On the other hand, Vivek also complimented Riteish by calling him a legend in adult comedy movies in India.

Also read: In Sandalwood Drug Probe, Vivek Oberoi's Home Raided By CCB Searching For Aditya Alva

Considering the reputation Riteish and Vivek have built in comedy, it was natural to assume that the movie would be filled with rhyming jokes and double meaning humour. Thus, the black comedy Bank Chor was considered to be a good example of a seemingly innocuous comic thriller that said a lot while appearing. It has won the audience’s heart at a very basic level.

Image Source: A still from 'Masti' movie

Also read: Vivek Oberoi Produced This Movie That Won Busan Audience Choice Award Out Of 3000 Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.