Vivek Oberoi Goes For Valentine Joyride With Wife, Fans Ask 'Where Is Your Helmet/mask?'

Vivek Oberoi on Sunday took to his social media handle to share a 4-minute video of receiving the delivery of his brand new bike — Harley Davidson. Watch video

Chetna Kapoor
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi on Sunday took to his social media handle to share a 4-minute video of receiving the delivery of his brand new bike — Harley Davidson on the eve of Valentine's Day. Giving the Saathiya vibes to his fans, Vivek took his wife Priyanka Alva for a joyful ride on the Mumbai streets.

But Netizens weren't happy and questioned the actor, "Where is your helmet?". Some even noticed that he wasn't wearing a face mask amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "Please wear a helmet next time you ride," one user wrote. The other said, "Without helmet... very wrong . People follow you. Not a good message." [sic]

Vivek and his wife also stopped at a petrol station to fill the fuel and were flocked by fans for selfies.

Netizens react

Fans remember 'Saathiya' 

