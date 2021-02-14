Vivek Oberoi Goes For Valentine Joyride With Wife, Fans Ask 'Where Is Your Helmet/mask?'

Vivek Oberoi on Sunday took to his social media handle to share a 4-minute video of receiving the delivery of his brand new bike — Harley Davidson on the eve of Valentine's Day. Giving the Saathiya vibes to his fans, Vivek took his wife Priyanka Alva for a joyful ride on the Mumbai streets.

But Netizens weren't happy and questioned the actor, "Where is your helmet?". Some even noticed that he wasn't wearing a face mask amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "Please wear a helmet next time you ride," one user wrote. The other said, "Without helmet... very wrong . People follow you. Not a good message." [sic]

Vivek and his wife also stopped at a petrol station to fill the fuel and were flocked by fans for selfies.

WATCH

Netizens react

Bhai! Where is your helmet? Don’t be like others have so much respect for you, but this is unacceptable! — “DharmaKarmaReincarnation” (@rudhruletap) February 14, 2021

Are woh kaha hey ?? I mean mask?? — raxs500 (@raxs500) February 14, 2021

Helmet peheniye sir. @MumbaiPolice this requires a challan. — Ashish Rao (@ashishrao20) February 14, 2021

Helmet to pehno sir.. mask bhi Nahi aisa Kaisa chalega — Jitendra Darne (@jitendradarne) February 14, 2021

Where is your helmet man? — Amitesh (@ammysep84) February 14, 2021

Amazing.,.!!!¡!!..But without Helmet... Safety first 🥰 — INDIAN (@stbrtp) February 14, 2021

Fans remember 'Saathiya'

Remembering ur sathiya bike ride with the lovely song o humdum soniyo re...🤩🤩🤩🥳🥳😘😘 — Pratyush (@Stalin23PS) February 14, 2021

Reminded me of ,oh humdum suniyo re......!!😎👍🏻 — Tapiish Dangaych (@tapiish23) February 14, 2021

Oh Humdum Soniyo Re

Oh Janiya Soniye Re — Blue Sky. (@VIBHUBANSA) February 14, 2021

