Vivek Oberoi Goes For Valentine Joyride With Wife, Fans Ask 'Where Is Your Helmet/mask?'

Vivek Oberoi on Sunday took to his social media handle to share a 4-minute video of receiving the delivery of his brand new bike — Harley Davidson on the eve of Valentine's Day. Giving the Saathiya vibes to his fans, Vivek took his wife Priyanka Alva for a joyful ride on the Mumbai streets.
But Netizens weren't happy and questioned the actor, "Where is your helmet?". Some even noticed that he wasn't wearing a face mask amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "Please wear a helmet next time you ride," one user wrote. The other said, "Without helmet... very wrong . People follow you. Not a good message." [sic]
Vivek and his wife also stopped at a petrol station to fill the fuel and were flocked by fans for selfies.
https://t.co/lUzdbP55co— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) February 14, 2021
What a start of this lovely valentine's day with Main, Meri patni aur woh! A refreshing joyride indeed!
.@harleydavidson#WohAaGayi #HarleyDavidson #valentinespecial #loveforbikes #bikesofinstagram #loveandwheels#vroomValentine pic.twitter.com/THXrBllOVi
Bhai! Where is your helmet? Don’t be like others have so much respect for you, but this is unacceptable!— “DharmaKarmaReincarnation” (@rudhruletap) February 14, 2021
Are woh kaha hey ?? I mean mask??— raxs500 (@raxs500) February 14, 2021
Helmet peheniye sir. @MumbaiPolice this requires a challan.— Ashish Rao (@ashishrao20) February 14, 2021
Helmet to pehno sir.. mask bhi Nahi aisa Kaisa chalega— Jitendra Darne (@jitendradarne) February 14, 2021
Where is your helmet man?— Amitesh (@ammysep84) February 14, 2021
Amazing.,.!!!¡!!..But without Helmet... Safety first 🥰— INDIAN (@stbrtp) February 14, 2021
Remembering ur sathiya bike ride with the lovely song o humdum soniyo re...🤩🤩🤩🥳🥳😘😘— Pratyush (@Stalin23PS) February 14, 2021
Reminded me of ,oh humdum suniyo re......!!😎👍🏻— Tapiish Dangaych (@tapiish23) February 14, 2021
Oh Humdum Soniyo Re— Blue Sky. (@VIBHUBANSA) February 14, 2021
Oh Janiya Soniye Re
