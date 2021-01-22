'Breakfast With The Champions!': Vivek Oberoi Meets The Indian Team After Historic Win

Vivek Oberoi met up with the boys in blue after their historic win against Australia. The actor joined the cricketers for breakfast and was pictured with Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah and a few more teammates. The celebrities were spotted at the Dubai Airport as they causally sat down for breakfast. Vivek Oberoi expressed his joy of having met the boys and praised them for their phenomenal efforts in securing a historic win for the country.

Vivek Oberoi meets the Indian cricket team for breakfast

The picture saw all the celebrities seated at the table as they enjoyed their meal while they posed for the camera. All the players and the actor were all smiles for the picture and looked joyful to celebrate the moment. Vivek Oberoi took his time to write a long and heartfelt caption for the champions in his Instagram post which he later shared to his timeline. In the caption for the post, he wrote by greeting the cricketers as champions. He later proceeded to express what a pleasure it was for him to have a chance to hang out with the boys. He further mentioned that he was fortunate enough to have a small chat with Jasprit Bumrah and Cheteshwar Pujara. He added that they were at the Dubai Airport when the cricketers spoke about their winning experience with him. Vivek Oberoi mentioned how delighted he was to hear about their experiences during the test series in person. He then wished them well by saying that he wishes that the guys continue to do well in life and keep making India proud.

Thus the actor ended his caption and the fans were delighted to see Vivek Oberoi pictured with the cricketers, they expressed their love and appreciation for the cricketers and also praised Vivek for an amazing post. They reacted with hearts and smileys in the comments section and thus expressed their excitement upon watching Vivek Oberoi with the cricketers. On the work front, the actor will be seen in a thriller film directed by Vishal Mishra. The movie has been titled Iti and according to Filmibeat, the movie will most likely release in July of this year.

