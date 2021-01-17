Vivek Oberoi's Instagram Posts That Send Out Pure 'family Goals' | See Pictures

Vivek Oberoi is a complete family person and his various Instagram posts prove this. Vivek Oberoi's Instagram is filled with pictures of him and his family, that send out complete family goals. From vacationing together to sharing pictures with them with the cutest captions, Vivek Oberoi has often proved that he loves his family more than anything in the world. Check out some of Vivek Oberoi's photos with his family that set family goals for everyone else.

Vivek Oberoi's Instagram posts with his family

This is one of the most adorable pictures of all of Vivek Oberoi's. He shared these pictures of his family from the time they went to the Maldives for a vacation. The family looked adorable in their quirky bright 'vacation' outfits as they posed for pictures by the ocean and while on a boat ride.

Vivek Oberoi shared this picture from the time they celebrated Diwali together. The family rocked in their traditional outfits as they posed for pictures. The family lighted the diyas together and also made a beautiful rangoli in their backyard. Along with the picture, he shared in the caption that his family was his biggest blessing and his strongest pillar of support.

Also Read: Vivek Oberoi Shares Throwback Family Picture, Calls Them His 'unshakeable Strength'

Vivek Oberoi is often seen taking quick vacations with his family, to relax and enjoy some time with his family amid his busy schedule. While in quarantine, the actor shared these family pictures from the time they visited Paris. He posed for a picture with his family, in front of the Eiffel tower and some of the most gorgeous lanes of the city with a pretty backdrop.

Also Read: Vivek Oberoi Shares Heartfelt Birthday Wish For 'best Dad' Suresh Oberoi

Apart from vacationing together, Vivek and his family also make sure to be together during festivals. He shared this video on the occasion of Janmashtami when he and his wife Priyanka Oberoi, enlightened their children Vivaan and Ameyaa about the Indian traditions, customs and festivals.

Also Read: Vivek Oberoi Calls Stardom A Blessing, Says 'must Have A Greater Purpose In Life'

Vivek Oberoi shared this cute throwback picture of his family from the time his youngest daughter Ameyaa was born. He shared that this picture reminded him of the time his daughter perfectly fit in his arms and his elder son Vivaan was all excited to become an elder brother.

Also Read: Vivek Oberoi's Brother-in-law Aditya Alva Arrested After 4 Months In Sandalwood Drugs Case

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.