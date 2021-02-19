Vivek Oberoi Penalised For Helmet Offence After Sharing Bike Video

Film actor Vivek Oberoi was penalised Rs 500 by the Mumbai traffic police after he shared a video of himself riding a motorcycle without a helmet, an official said on Friday. The actor was not wearing a mask either despite it being mandatory during the COVID-19 outbreak, the official of the Santacruz traffic division, which issued the challan to the actor, said.

The actor had shared the video on Sunday after which action was taken by the metropolis' police, he said.

Vivek Oberoi on Sunday took to his social media handle to share a 4-minute video of receiving the delivery of his brand new bike — Harley Davidson on the eve of Valentine's Day. Giving the Saathiya vibes to his fans, Vivek took his wife Priyanka Alva for a joyful ride on the Mumbai streets.

But Netizens weren't happy and questioned the actor, "Where is your helmet?". Some even noticed that he wasn't wearing a face mask amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "Please wear a helmet next time you ride," one user wrote. The other said, "Without helmet... very wrong . People follow you. Not a good message." [sic]

Vivek and his wife also stopped at a petrol station to fill the fuel and were flocked by fans for selfies.

(With PTI inputs)

