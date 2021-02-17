'Awesome Vibes': Vivek Oberoi Shares Pics From Rajasthan, Says 'can't Get Enough'

Actor Vivek Oberoi who is in Rajasthan these days took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his trip while flaunting his love for Rajasthani style turban. Clad in a beautiful sherwani, the actor described the amazing weather of the city as he gets a turban tied around his head. Going by the picture, it seems that the actor was in the city to attend a wedding as the colourful background showed people rejoicing. He captioned the picture and wrote, “The stage is set and the mood is right. When in Rajasthan, the vibe is always awesome.

Vivek Oberoi's mesmerising pictures in Rajasthan

It seems that the actor is enjoying every bit of his stay in the city while dwelling in the beautiful atmosphere around. Some time back, the actor had shared a picture from his visit to Udaipur with his mother where he can be seen posing amid the beautiful landscape with the majestic beauty of the palaces in Udaipur. While sharing the post, he wrote, “In the land of kings, with my ultimate #maharani... maa rani! Elegance & dignity personified! The one who gives my soul strength....my maa!” In another post, he shared another set of pictures, “Didn’t realise Udaipur would be so cold! Maa to the rescue...borrowed an extra shawl from her...no matter how much you grow up...you will always need your maa...Do you agree?.”

Read: Vivek Oberoi's Movies That Show His Amazing Comic Timing; Here's A List

Read: 'Bank Chor' Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi And Others In Pivotal Roles

The actor's stellar performance in the film PM Narendra Modi was acknowledged and honoured with the Sarvottam Samman by the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari in December last year. He had expressed his pride not just in receiving the award, but also in essaying the leader on screen.

This award is very special because I won it for a film that will always remain close to my heart. It was an absolute honour playing Modi ji, an icon whose journey is nothing short of inspirational," the Saathiya star was quoted as saying by ANI.

Vivek also said, "What makes me happier is to receive this award from Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari ji, the Governor of Maharashtra. Awards are recognition of your work and this will motivate me to keep working hard," he added.

राज्यपाल भगतसिंह कोश्यारी यांच्या हस्ते राजभवन येथे ‘गऊ भारत भारती’ सन्मान प्रदान करण्यात आले. यावेळी गऊ भारत भारती साप्ताहिकाचे संपादक संजय शर्मा अमान व रमेश मेहता उपस्थित होते. pic.twitter.com/1ZfvfnkHbE — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) December 21, 2020

Read: 'Breakfast With The Champions!': Vivek Oberoi Meets The Indian Team After Historic Win

Read: Vivek Oberoi Goes For Valentine Joyride With Wife, Fans Ask 'Where Is Your Helmet/mask?'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.