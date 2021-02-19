Vivek Oberoi To Help Needy Children With Scholarships; Starts Initiative Worth 16 Cr

The celebrities of the film industry are known to extend their reach with audiences beyond their cinema. Many stars have been involved in numerous charity initiatives, helping people across the different strata of society. Recently, Vivek Oberoi showed he is one of them, by launching an initiative to extend scholarships to the underprivileged students.

READ: 'Awesome Vibes': Vivek Oberoi Shares Pics From Rajasthan, Says 'can't Get Enough'

Vivek Oberoi to provide scholarships to needy children

As per a report on ANI, Vivek has launched a campaign to provide educational scholarships to the tune of Rs 16 crore. The Saathiya star’s initiative aims to help students crack competitive exams like JEE and NEET and the biggest beneficiaries are set to be children of farmers in rural India. He stated that he wanted to help 'bright students in their educational ambitions and help beat hurdles like the ‘geography’ they came from.

"Every child from a village who makes it big carries not only his family but his entire village forward with him. There are so many meritorious and talented young students around us but they are unable to afford higher education and coaching even at a subsidised rate or go to a college of their choice due to financial difficulties," Vivek was quoted as saying. The 44-year-old added, "I didn't want such bright students to be neglected because of the geography they come from. My team and I have put together this initiative to help them achieve their dreams so that they can go out there and make a career."

READ:Vivek Oberoi Goes For Valentine Joyride With Wife, Fans Ask 'Where Is Your Helmet/mask?'

The scholarship has been unveiled under i30 training programme, which is the digitisation of mathematician Anand Kumar's popular Super 30 programme. Under the initiative, 90 virtual learning centres in smaller cities will train students for IIT exams and medical entrance exams.

Vivek on the work front

On the professional front, Vivek last featured in the Kannada movie Rustum. The actor is producing two films at the moment, titled Rosie: Saffron Chapter and Iti: Can You Solve your Own Murder. The former will feature Palak Tiwari, daughter of Shweta Tiwari, making her debut.

READ:Vivek Oberoi's Movies That Show His Amazing Comic Timing; Here's A List

READ:'Bank Chor' Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi And Others In Pivotal Roles

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.