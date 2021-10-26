Vivek Oberoi Poses With Shikhar Dhawan, Asserts India 'will Definitely Win The World Cup'

Citizens across India were saddened by the defeat of Team India against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi was among the several spectators in the stadium. Following India's defeat, the actor took to social media a post a picture with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and asserted that Team India will definitely win the T20 World Cup 2021.

Taking to Instagram, Vivek Oberoi shared a selfie with Dhawan, where he looked dapper in a white t-shirt under a blue shirt. On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan wore team India's blazer. Captioning the post, Oberoi wrote, "With the one and only Gabbar @shikhardofficial, we might have lost yesterday but we will definitely win this world cup. (sic)"

"Always nice seeing you brother! Keep smiling, keep shining!" he added. The actor and the cricketer's fans were thrilled to see the post. In context with Vivek Oberoi's character Vikrant Dhawan in Inside Edge, a fan wrote, "2 Dhawans in one pic."

Vivek Oberoi is a cricket fan as is often present in the stadium as a spectator. In the IND Vs PAK match, the actor went live from the stadium. He sat with Shikhar Dhawan and Sourav Ganguly. During his live session, he shared he was sitting with "Gabbar," Shikhar Dhawan and the "real Gabbar," Saurav Ganguly. Oberoi then talked about the second innings of the match and asked Indian Cricket Team fans to pray for the match.

The India vs Pakistan clash was the most awaited match of the T20 World Cup. Pakistan outplayed India and registered a victory on Sunday, October 25, in Dubai. India had set a target of 152 runs, which Pakistan chased without losing a single wicket. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam sealed the victory scoring 79 and 68 runs respectively. They also had 13 spare balls while reaching the target.

More about 'Inside Edge'

The Vivek Oberoi starrer Inside Edge is an Indian sports drama series created by Karan Anshuman. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the series marks the first Hindi language series distributed by the OTT giant. The show's plot revolves around a fictional T20 team, whose owners operate a sou-fixing syndicate. Apart from Oberoi, the show also cast Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Richa Chada, Sayani Gupta, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

