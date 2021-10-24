Last Updated:

India Vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: IND Gear Up For High-octane Clash

Check live cricket score and ball by ball commentary of ICC Men T20 World Cup Super 12s match, India vs Pakistan on Republic World

Azhar Mohamed
Azhar Mohamed
India vs Pakistan

Image: AP

18:09 IST, October 24th 2021
India vs Pakistan T20: Former England batter Nasser Hussain highlights 'two Problems' that could hurt Team India

Former England batter Nasser Hussain stated that Team India are not clear favourites and highlighted two problems the team could face. Read more to find out why the former English international feels so. 

17:54 IST, October 24th 2021
India vs Pakistan Live Score: A look at Team India's highest wicket-takers in T20 World Cups

As India begin their World Cup campaign, let's take a look at the leading wicket-takers for India in the T20 World Cup

 

 

17:22 IST, October 24th 2021
How To Watch IND Vs PAK Super 12 Match LIVE

The India vs Pakistan match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. Here are the Live Streaming details as to Where and When to watch the T20 World Cup India vs Pakistan in India, UAE, and the UK.

17:17 IST, October 24th 2021
IND vs PAK: Probable Playing XIs

India:  KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan:  Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

17:13 IST, October 24th 2021
India vs Pakistan: Fans await the big blockbuster

Match 16 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will see India and Pakistan square off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Team India, led by Virat Kohli, will come into this game high on confidence after defeating England and Australia in the warm-ups. 

Babar Azam led Pakistan, on the other hand, played out a win against West Indies, but slumped to a defeat against South Africa in the 2nd warm-up game.  

This clash will be the sixth clash between the two arch-rivals, In head to head, Pakistan have lost to India in all of the five previous meetings.

