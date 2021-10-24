India Vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: IND Gear Up For High-octane Clash

Match 16 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will see India and Pakistan square off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Team India, led by Virat Kohli, will come into this game high on confidence after defeating England and Australia in the warm-ups.

Babar Azam led Pakistan, on the other hand, played out a win against West Indies, but slumped to a defeat against South Africa in the 2nd warm-up game.

This clash will be the sixth clash between the two arch-rivals, In head to head, Pakistan have lost to India in all of the five previous meetings.