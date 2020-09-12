Vivek Oberoi prays for 'faffy' Aftab Shivdasani's recovery, says 'No more masti for you'

Actor Vivek Oberoi recently penned his recovery wishes for Masti co-actor Aftab Shivdasani after he announced being diagnosed with coronavirus positive. Vivek shared a post on Twitter and asked the actor to take complete bed rest for while until he recovers from his illness. Vivek also wrote that he is constantly praying for the speedy recovery of his dear friend.

Vivek Oberoi's speedy recovery wishes for Aftab Shivdasani

Apart from pouring in his concern, Vivek also extended his wishes to Aftab’s wife Nin Dusanj who turned 42 on September 12. The actor wrote that there have been double celebrations for the couple as they welcomed their first baby last month and Nin’s birthday as well. Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanjh got married in June 2014.

No more masti for you for a while now my brother,Get well soon faffy @AftabShivdasani ,Praying for your speedy recovery!



Also wishing @nindusanj a very happy birthday! Hope she has an amazing year.This year is already so special for you! Much love always! Big hug to both of you — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) September 12, 2020

Apart from Vivek, husband Aftab also took to Twitter and wished his wife, Nin Dusanj, on her birthday. The actor shared two photos with his wife, along with a quote that reads, “'When I saw you first, it took every ounce of me not to kiss you. When I saw you laugh, it took every ounce of me not to fall in love. And when I saw your soul, it took every ounce of me - Atticus.” The actor wrote on Twitter, “Happy Birthday my beloved @nindusanj .. I miss you both so much on this very special day. May God protect you and bless you with an abundance of love and bliss always. I love you and can’t wait to be with you again. Thank you for being you always (sic).”

Happy Birthday my beloved @nindusanj .. I miss you both so much on this very special day. May God protect you and bless you with abundance of love and bliss always. I love you and can’t wait to be with you again. Thank you for being you always.

❤️🧚🏻‍♀️💫 pic.twitter.com/3um5m7if1n — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) September 12, 2020

Aftab Shivdasani is currently in-home quarantine. On September 11, the actor had announced that he has been tested positive for Covid-19. He shared a note on Instagram, and wrote, “Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and a mild fever and I got myself tested for Covid-19. Unfortunately, the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and the authorities, I have been advised home quarantine. I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently to please get yourself tested just to be safe.”

