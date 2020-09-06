Did You Know Malayalam Actor Vineeth Dubbed For Vivek Oberoi In 'Lucifer'?

Vivek Oberoi made his debut with the film Company in 2002, and since then, the actor has been seen in several films. Not only in Bollywood, but the actor has also worked in the South film industry. Vivek has worked in the much-appreciated film Lucifer which was a 2019-released Malayalam action drama film directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. However, many are unaware of the fact that Vivek Oberoi’s voice was dubbed in the film by popular Malayalam actor Vineeth. Read on:

Vineeth gave voice for Vivek Oberoi’s character in 'Lucifer'

Lucifer featured Mohanlal in the leading role. In this movie, Vivek Oberoi played the role of the villain, and his performance was loved by critics and fans. As per IMDb trivia, Vivek Oberoi’s voice in the flick was dubbed by Malayalam actor Vineeth. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the movie depicts the issues that happen after the shocking demise of the leader of the ruling political party. When the time comes, Mohanlal’s character of Stephen Nedumbally is the one who beats everyone to win the position.

About the film 'Lucifer'

The making of the film Lucifer began in the year 2016 when Murali pitched a story to Prithviraj on the sets of Tiyaan in the Ramoji Film City. The title of the movie was taken from an unreleased project of director Rajesh Pillai. The pre-production of the film began in the year 2017. The film was released in theatres worldwide on March 28, 2019. The film was later also dubbed and released in Tamil and Telugu.

Box-Office Collection of 'Lucifer'

The movie performed well at the box-office. It grossed the ₹50 crore mark in four days and ₹100 crore mark in eight days. The film even crossed ₹150 crore mark in 21 days becoming the fastest Malayalam film to reach all three milestones. Lucifer became the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, which grossed ₹200 crores globally.

Vivek Oberoi’s production venture

In the year 2020, Vivek Oberoi ventured into production. His upcoming production, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, is produced under the banner of Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of television actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari. A few days back, Vivek had also shared the first look poster.

