Vivek Oberoi's Fans Shower Love For The Actor; #HappyBithdayVivekOberoi Takes Over Twitter

Actor Vivek Oberoi is celebrating his 44th birthday today. Fans in huge number have been pouring in wishes for the actor. From sharing movie scenes to beautiful picture collages, fans have done it all on Vivek Oberoi's birthday. Vivek's fans showered so much love for the actor on Twitter that the hashtag #HappyBirthdayVivekOberoi took over Twitter.

One of the users wrote, "Here’s wishing to one of the Most Talented Actor@vivekoberoi very Happy Birthday. All the Best for Future Projects. We miss delivering you our hamper this year". Fans also wished by Vivek Oberoi with compliments like 'fine actor', 'most talented' and 'pure and kind'. Take a look at fans' adorable wishes for Vivek Oberoi's birthday.

Twitteratis trend #HappyBirthdayVivekOberoi on the actor's birthday

Here's wishing very Happy Birthday to the handsome, dashing and versatile actor who have wowed us with brilliant performances @vivekoberoi Sir ! Wishing you a happy and blessed year ahead!#VivekOberoi #happybirthdayvivekoberoi #HBDVivekOberoi pic.twitter.com/WWQ8FBeRey — ANKUR CHAKRABORTY (@iamANKUR1996) September 3, 2020

#happybirthdayvivekoberoi #vivekoberoi



Wishing a great birthday to actor & humanitarian @vivekoberoi 🎂🍾😷

His debut in Company was a classic portrayal of gangster films...



Happy birthday @vivekoberoi

Regards Vivek 🍻 pic.twitter.com/JGHDKVmAgd — 🇮🇳 (@vicky0103) September 3, 2020

About the actor

Vivek Oberoi made his acting debut with Ram Gopal Varma's Company. He then starred in films like Road and Dum. However, he rose to fame after his movie, Saathiya, alongside Rani Mukerji, hit the bullseye. The film was a success and the songs remain fresh in the hearts of fans, even today. After Saathiya, Vivek was roped in for the comedy-drama- Masti, which was again a hit. His notable work is in films like Omkara, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Mission Istanbul, Vivegam, among others.

He made his digital debut with his appearance in the web series, Inside Edge, alongside Tanuj Virwani and Richa Chadha. On February 21, 2020, Vivek Oberoi took to his Instagram and shared that he got awarded for the show. He wrote, "Won the award brand vision summit 2020....for Inside Edge -2....its a great start of 2020 for me I guess..." Soon, fans congratulated him for the same.

Vivek Oberoi's production venture

In 2020, Vivek ventured into production. His upcoming production, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, is produced under the banner of Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment in association with Prerna V Arora. The film marks the Bollywood debut of television actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari. Sharing the first look poster, Vivek wrote, "And here's our mystery girl...glad to launch Palak Tiwari in and as Rosie. Our horror-thriller franchise is based on true events in Gurugram."

