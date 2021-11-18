Vivek Oberoi Shares Sneak Peek Into His Upcoming Venture; Teases 'big Announcement'

Actor Vivek Oberoi took to his social media to tease his upcoming venture as he shared a sneak peek featuring the BTS picture from the shoot. The Saathiya actor is all set to appear in the third season of the critically acclaimed drama series titled Inside Edge.

Vivek Oberoi teases new project

Taking to his Instagram on November 18, the 45-year-old actor shared a BTS picture from his upcoming venture. In the picture, the actor can be seen in the role of a cop. He was seen praying in the picture. The candid BTS photo was captured in the setup of an office with a nameplate of Chief Miniter placed on the desk.

The set also included a photo of Prime Minister of Indian Narendra Modi as the crew is seen gathered in the office. The actor revealed in the caption that he will soon make a 'big announcement'. He wrote,

''एक नये आरंभ के लिये आशीर्वाद की कामना करते हैं! (Seeking blessings for new beginnings) Coming with a big announcement soon. जय माता दी 🙏🏻''

More on Vivek Oberoi's upcoming projects

The actor is currently busy shooting for the South Indian actor Prithviraj’s next film Kaduva where he will be seen playing the role of the antagonist. He has been actively sharing updates on his busy shooting schedule with his fans whilst providing glimpses into his character. On November 10, Oberoi shared a look into his character by writing, ''The hunter has arrived! Be careful #Kaduva. The action begins today''.

Netizens have also been enjoying the back and forth between Oberoi and actor Prithviraj which has fueled the anticipation of the movie to see the duo together on the big screen once again. Set to lock horns in the film, Prithiviraj shared his look from the movie and wrote, ''Waiting for the antagonist be like…! @vivekoberoi Game on! #KaduvakunnelKuruvachan #Kaduva'' to which Oberoi responded by tweeting, ''full on!!! Bother in real-life enemy in reel life…. Game on #Kaduva #KaduvakunnelKuruvachan''

As fans wait for Vivek Oberoi to announce his next venture, he will grace the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video in the upcoming drama Inside Edge 3. The series also features Richa Chada, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tanuj Virwani, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta and more.

