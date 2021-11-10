Vivek Oberoi Begins Shooting For 'Kaduva', Reveals His First Look From Prithviraj Starrer

Actor Vivek Oberoi has joined the cast of South Indian actor Prithviraj’s next film Kaduva. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets as he commenced the shooting. The picture was also his first look from the film that showed him flaunting his moustache and rough look.

In the picture, the actor stands with the clapperboard while posing with a car in the background and flaunting his moustache. "The action begins today,” he wrote. Veteran director Shaji Kailas is making a comeback with this film, planned as an action-packed mass entertainer.

Vivek Oberoi begins shooting for Kaduva

Apart from Vivek, Prithviraj, Kaduva also stars Sai Kumar, Siddique, Janardhanan, Aju Varghese, Rahul Madhav, Vijayaraghavan, Samyuktha Menon, Seema, Kochu Preman, and Priyanka. Vridhi Vishal, who became viral after her sensational dancing in a marriage function, has been cast as Prithviraj’s daughter in the film. According to media reports, Vivek is set to play the antagonist in the forthcoming project.

Earlier, Prithviraj had taken to Instagram and shared a still from the shooting sets and tagged Vivek Oberoi says he is eagerly waiting for his antagonist. The still features Prithviraj in a fight with police personnel while he awaits his villain. He took to Instagram and wrote: "Waiting for the antagonist be like…! @vivekoberoi Game on! #KaduvakunnelKuruvachan @kaduvathefilm (sic).” In the work still shared earlier by the actor, he can be seen bashing the cops and beating them black and blue.

The movie will be based on the life of a real-life character Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan and is scripted by Jinu Abraham and Abhinandan Ramanujam. The movie is produced under the banner of Magic Frames and Prithviraj Sukumaran Productions. It marks Prithviraj’s second collaboration with Shaji after Simhasanam and also marks Shaji Kailas' return to Mollywood after 6 years. The film’s title and Prithviraj’s first look were shared on his birthday, last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Kaduva, Prithviraj’s latest release, Bhramam, centres on a pianist, who pretends to be blind in order to explore more in music. After falling for an independent girl, his life topples upside down when he witnesses the murder of a former film star, an incident he cannot open up about. His lie makes him fall into a lot of trouble later.

