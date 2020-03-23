Vivek Oberoi Shares 'level Of Enthusiasm' After People Beat Utensils On March 22; See Post

Prominent Bollywood personalities such as Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, and many more on Sunday came out on their balconies as a part of PM Narendra Modi's Janta Curfew initiative to give a shout-out to people who have been providing medical and other essential services during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

PM Modi urged people to clap, ring bells or bang utensils for five minutes to show their appreciation. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi on Monday took to his Twitter handle to show the after-effects of banging utensils — broken utensils — due to high enthusiasm by the people.

At 5 pm on Sunday, India saw a sudden burst of activity in the evening as families emerged on their roofs in a collective gesture of thanksgiving to essential service providers. Men, women and children were seen on their roofs, balconies, verandas and windows beating 'thaalis' or simply clapping to send a message of solidarity with the rest of the country fighting the pandemic.

And that’s what happens when a billion people unite to clap on PM @narendramodi ji’s call!



Just got this as a forward on Whatsapp! This shows the level of enthusiasm we all witnessed yesterday! #WhatsAppUniversity #ClapAt5pm #5Baje5Minute #IndiaFightsCorona #IndiaComeTogether pic.twitter.com/4HeWrPtngp — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) March 23, 2020

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 470 positive cases have been reported of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 89. Nine deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and shut down over 20 states and Union territories.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation.

(with PTI inputs)

