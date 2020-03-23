Richa Chadha Gives Virtual Company To Beau Ali Fazal Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; Watch

The Coronavirus outbreak has led to the Government imposing a lockdown in almost every part of the country. Home to a majority of Bollywood celebrities, Mumbai has also observed several cases of COVID-19 and is taking precautionary measures. Therefore, everyone is practising social distancing and self-isolation to curb down the spread of the novel Coronavirus. Recently, actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal gave their fans a sneak-peek into their quarantine time.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's romantic banter amid the Coronavirus outbreak

Recently, both Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared a video clip on their Instagram handles to share how they are managing to stay in touch with each other during the Coronavirus pandemic. Richa and Ali were seen giving each other company virtually to kill time during the quarantine.

In both the videos, the Fukrey actors were lying on their respective couches as they expressed how much they missed each other, followed by an informative discussion about COVID-19.

Richa Chadha captioned the video writing, "Be my quarantine! @alifazal9 Self-isolation and social distancing is a good practice for this time... और कोई option नहीं है! If not for yourself, do it for the people you love ! Especially the planet needs for us to pause!"

On the other hand, Ali Fazal captioned the video writing, "Social Curfew. Error 404

So here’s me recording our little vaartalaap and a few do’s and don'ts such as the wonderful fashion faux pas I am displaying on my couch!! But then.. main gharpe hoon.. and I got zinc!! Hehe. God. @therichachadha had some very funny insights and so this is the other end of the call. Have fun. #chalocurecorona #socialdistancing"

Richa and Ali's social media PDA had their fans swooning. Their fans were all-praises in the comment section of the post. The couple was planning to tie the knot in April but had to call it off due to the Coronavirus crisis and resulting nationwide lockdown.

