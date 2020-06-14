Sushant Singh Rajput Dead: Vivek Oberoi, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal Pay Tribute

Dismayed by the untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, several Bollywood stars like Vivek Oberoi, Sonakshi Sinha, and Vicky Kaushal mourned the loss of the 34-year-old actor. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling in his home in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday. The Mumbai police have confirmed his demise.

Bollywood stars mourn Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Vivek condoled the death of the great actor on his Twitter handle where he expressed his sadness over the tragic news and wrote that Sushant will be missed immensely. The actor called the news as “upsetting” and prayed for the departed soul of the actor. At last, he offered strength to the family and loved ones to bear the huge loss.

At a loss of words. Extremely tragic and upsetting to hear. We will all miss you immensely. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 #SushantSingh #SushantSinghRajput — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) June 14, 2020

Sonakshi Sinha expressed her shock on Twitter where she wrote that no one can judge or make out what the other person is going through in life. She asked all to be kind towards others amid such stressful times. At last, Sonakshi offered prayers to the family for being strong at this point in time.

Shocked beyond words. Rest in peace Sushant. You never know what someone is going through... be kind. Condolences to his family and loved ones. — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 14, 2020

Vicky Kaushal shared a post on Twitter where he expressed his grief over the loss. The actor wrote that he is left with no words to express his sadness over the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Raazi actor also shared a post on his Instagram story while condoling the death of the actor and called it “devastating.”

Sources report that some medical prescriptions have been recovered by the police. Prima facie, the actor's death has been ruled out as suicide by hanging. An accidental death report has been registered.

Sushant Singh Rajput's team issued a statement

It pains us to share that Sushant singh Rajput is no longer with us.

We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far.

We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore. in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault.

