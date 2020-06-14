Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray Expresses Shock And Grief At Sushant Singh Rajput's Sudden Demise

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, June 14, expressed shock and grief at the sudden demise of noted Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Writing on Twitter, Thackeray said, "May God give strength to his family, fans & loved ones". Meanwhile, coalition partner NCP also reacted to this development. Mourning his demise, NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule recalled that Rajput created a unique space for himself in Bollywood in a very short span. On the other hand, senior Congress leader and Cabinet Minister Ashok Chavan remarked that it was disheartening to see such a young talent committing suicide.

Shocked & saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. May God give strength to his family, fans & loved ones 🙏🏼 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 14, 2020

It is disheartening to see such young talent taking such steps!

May his soul rest in peace and prayers with his family. #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/BiCd46BRHC — Ashok Chavan (@AshokChavanINC) June 14, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police confirmed to Republic TV that Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling at his Bandra residence. While the police teams have reached the spot, no suicide note has been found so far, as per sources. The statement of the 34-year-old actor's domestic help is being taken, while some medical prescriptions have reportedly been recovered.

Career graph

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain. The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

