Vivek Oberoi thanks CISF personnel for serving the country amid ongoing pandemic

Amid coronavirus pandemic, several Bollywood stars thanked the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel for putting their lives at risk during the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country. Recently, the official Twitter handle of CISF shared a video where Vivek Oberoi extended his thanks to the frontline workers for their relentless efforts. He also appreciated the personnel for serving the nation.

Vivek Oberoi salutes CISF personnel for their hard-work amid pandemic

In the clip, the Krrish 4 actor can be heard expressing his appreciation for the frontline corona warriors of CISF and wishing them with safety ahead. In the video, he said, “It’s such a proud thing to see CISF personnel working so hard towards the nation by performing their duties with utmost sincerity. I see so many deployed at Mumbai and other airports, railway stations who are risking their lives daily so that they can protect the people. These CISF people do not care about their lives and families, instead they work tirelessly to serve the country and its people.” At last, the actor concluded the video by thanking them for whatever they have done for the nation and also prayed for their wellbeing and safety. Apart from Vivek, another actor Aditya Pancholi also thanked the CISF personnel for protecting the people from the pandemic and also serving the nation while risking their lives daily in these stressful times.

Renowned Actor Shri Vivek Oberoi expresses his appreciation for the frontline corona warriors of CISF and wishes them to stay safe and healthy. Thank you so much @vivekoberoi for your support. pic.twitter.com/g5P04YEPxc — CISF (@CISFHQrs) June 13, 2020

Sometime back, apart from the film fraternity, people from the sports field also extended their beautiful tribute to the CISF personnel for performing their duties with so much love towards the country. CISF's official Twitter account shared a video posted by Sachin Tendulkar, thanking him for his motivating words of encouragement for people, who are currently fighting against COVID-19. Apart from Sachin, Suresh Raina also separately thanked the forces for serving the country during this tough time and taking care of cricketers. Shikhar Dhawan, in his message, also lauded the CISF for helping the country and asked the CISF personnel to make sure that they take proper care of themselves as well while serving the nation.

