Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina Thanked By CISF For Special Tribute: Watch

Indian cricket's 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar along with cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina thanked the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel for putting their lives at risk during the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country. Currently, all the sporting events have been on hold due to the coronavirus crisis in the country.

Coronavirus India: CISF respond to Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina video message

CISF's official Twitter account shared a video posted by Sachin Tendulkar, thanking him for his motivating words of encouragement for people, who are currently fighting against COVID-19.

We express our humble gratitude to the legendary cricketer, Bharat Ratna @sachin_rt for his kind words of encouragement motivating our personnel who are at the forefront in the fight against #Covid19. Thank you so much. pic.twitter.com/h5cHqlBY2P — CISF (@CISFHQrs) June 10, 2020

Suresh Raina, in his video, also separately thanked the forces for serving the country during this tough time and taking care of cricketers. Shikhar Dhawan, in his message, also lauded the CISF for helping the country and asked the CISF personnel to make sure that they take proper care of themselves as well while serving the nation.

Thank you @SDhawan25 for your kind words. This will definitely motivate & encourage #Coronawarriors of #CISF to continue their service with utmost dedication & sincerity. Thank you so much. pic.twitter.com/NQuJijc1aS — CISF (@CISFHQrs) June 10, 2020

Thank you @ImRaina for your kind words. Your words of encouragement are a great source of Inspiration for CISF personnel who are at the forefront in the battle against #COVID19. We are equally proud of your achievements. pic.twitter.com/s2MQ9i40ax — CISF (@CISFHQrs) June 10, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar shares workout video

Amid the India lockdown, Sachin Tendulkar shared a video of him doing skipping along with ankle weights as well as a message for his followers on his social media handle. He said that despite the lockdown lull in the country for over two months, people should not give up and keep themselves active. Apart from the latest workout video during the India lockdown, Sachin Tendulkar has been posting videos of spending time with family, making a sweet dish during his marriage anniversary as well.

Shikhar Dhawan speaks on his success with Rohit Sharma

During an Instagram Live Chat hosted by the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, Shikhar Dhawan revealed that the trust factor with Rohit Sharma was the reason behind their successful opening partnership for India in the shorter formats of the game.

With 16 century stands between them, the Indian duo is a joint second with Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden in the most hundred-run partnerships in the list led by compatriots Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly (21). Shikhar Dhawan, during the chat, added that both of them know each other’s nature and characters and it is a proud feeling that both of them have done so well for India.

(IMAGE: SHIKHAR DHAWAN / SURESH RAINA / SACHIN TENDULKAR / INSTAGRAM)