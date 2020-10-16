Vivek Oberoi's Wife Priyanka Summoned As CCB Hunt For Aditya Alva In Ongoing Drug Probe

Actor Vivek Oberoi’s wife Priyanka Alva Obeori has been summoned by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) that is currently investigating the involvement of Kannada film industry’s celebrities into drugs. She is the sister of Aditya Alva, who has been incommunicado as the investigating agency continued to hunt for him related to the Sandalwood drug probe. The development came a day after the couple’s residence in Mumbai was raided by the authorities in the matter.

Vivek Oberoi’s wife summoned by CCB in Sandalwood drug probe

The CCB had obtained a warrant to search the Oberoi's residence, to search if Aditya Alva had been hiding at their residence.

As per the CCB, Priyanka Alva did not co-operate with the police during the raid that took place on Thursday. She refused to give her mobile phone to the officers, it has emerged. The CCB served notice to Priyanka Alva Oberoi via WhatsApp on Thursday to be present for the questioning in Bengaluru at 12PM on Friday.

Aditya Alva is one of the names in the First Information Report registered by the CCB as a part of the investigation. He has been absconding since September 4, where the case had started making headlines and no details of his whereabouts have emerged with raids also being held at his residence. Two other persons named Shivaprakash Chuppi, and Sheik Faazil are also missing.

Previously, his alleged aide Ricky Rai’s premises were also raided a week ago.

The sibling duo are children of ex-JD(S) leader and Karnataka minister late Jeevaraj Alva.

The Sandalwood drug case was brought to light by deceased journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother and filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, who allegedly provided evidence to the authorities.

Two well-known actresses of the South film industry Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi have been arrested and lodged at the Bengaluru Central Prison. Their bail pleas had been rejected by a special court on September 28. In the latest development, Ragini Dwivedi, on October 13, had sought permission for treatment at a private hospital.

Raids in Bengaluru have led to seizure of various drugs. In all, 12 persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

