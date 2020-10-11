Vivek Oberoi-Rani Mukerji Or Vivek Oberoi-Aishwarya Rai: Which Pair Is Better?

Vivek Oberoi has worked in a wide range of films over the years. Vivek Oberoi's movies that garnered him critical acclaim include Company, Road, Saathiya, Omkara, Vivegam, Lucifer and many more. Oberoi's on-screen chemistry with Rani Mukerji was much loved by fans. On the other hand, his love-friendship zone with Aishwarya Rai was also a romance that has a special place in fans' hearts. Read on to know more about his work in films with Rani Mukerji and Aishwarya Rai:

Rani Mukerji-Vivek Oberoi or Aishwarya Rai-Vivek Oberoi?

Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji featured together in the film Saathiya. This movie is considered one of the best of Vivek Oberoi. The plot of the film revolved around Aditya (played by Vivek Oberoi) and Suhani (essayed by Rani Mukerji) who run away to get married after their parents disagree for their marriage. However, cracks appear in their married life but they overcome all adversities in the end. Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji’s onscreen chemistry was critically acclaimed and the movie earned a lot of praise from critics. It has an IMDb rating of 6.8.

Besides this, the duo even featured together in Yuva which is regarded as one of Rani Mukerji's best works. The plot of the film revolves around the lives of Michael, Arjun, and Lallan who come from three different strata of society. The trio cross paths one morning in Calcutta and change each other's lives forever. These three men are portrayed by Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vivek Oberoi. Rani Mukerji plays the love interest of Abhishek Bachchan in Yuva. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.4.

Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi

Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi featured together in Kyun Ho Gaya Na. The romantic drama which was directed by Samir Karnik was released in 2004. The film was produced by Boney Kapoor and featured Aishwariya Rai, Vivek Oberoi, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. The plot of the romantic-drama revolved around Diya and Arjun, played by Aishwarya and Vivek respectively, who have different opinions on love and marriage.

However, this causes them to hate each other initially. But, in time, the duo becomes closer and soon fall for each other. The movie was popular not for its romantic story, but also for its soulful soundtrack. Besides this, the rumoured relationship between Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi also gave extra publicity to this film. The film has an IMDb rating of 4.2.

Besides this, after Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi featured together in the film Kyun Ho Gaya Na? Director Vishal Bhardwaj got them on board for the film Timbaktoo. But since Vivek was reportedly unhappy with the script, the director dropped out of the project. This was in the year 2004.

