Vivek Oberoi Finds Something 'very Unusual!' In Bandra; Netizens Resolve His Query

Bollywood News

Vivek Oberoi who was on his way to walk the ramp for a fashion show spotted an Indian fighter jet on Bandstand, Mumbai. 'I wonder what's going on,' he wrote.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vivek

Vivek Oberoi on Saturday took to his Twitter handle to share what he said was something 'unusual'. The actor who was on his way to walk the ramp for a fashion show spotted an Indian fighter jet at Bandstand, Mumbai. 'I wonder what's going on,' he wrote, asking Netizens for guesses what it could be.

A netizen who says he's a mechanical engineer replied to Vivek's query and dropped a comment saying, "That's a decommissioned Sea Harrier Jet which was part of INS Viraat now will be there for public by @mybmc as a part of beautification project also for patriotism."

'Not me': Vivek Oberoi shares meme after Trump's struggle to pronounce Swami Vivekananda

According to the reports, a retired Sea Harrier aircraft from decommissioned (in 2017) INS Viraat will be installed in Bandra’s Bandstand as a memorial. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in cooperation with the Indian Navy will execute the beautification project. Mumbai's Fort area already has a memorial to INS Vikrant at Lion Gate since 2016. The Indian Navy also wanted a similar memorial to INS Viraat in Mumbai.

The fighter jet that weighs around 4500 kg will be put on a 300 sq m traffic island.

I've had most number of obituaries written for my career: Vivek Oberoi

 

 

First Published:
