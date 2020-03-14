Vivek Oberoi Finds Something 'very Unusual!' In Bandra; Netizens Resolve His Query

Vivek Oberoi on Saturday took to his Twitter handle to share what he said was something 'unusual'. The actor who was on his way to walk the ramp for a fashion show spotted an Indian fighter jet at Bandstand, Mumbai. 'I wonder what's going on,' he wrote, asking Netizens for guesses what it could be.

A netizen who says he's a mechanical engineer replied to Vivek's query and dropped a comment saying, "That's a decommissioned Sea Harrier Jet which was part of INS Viraat now will be there for public by @mybmc as a part of beautification project also for patriotism."

According to the reports, a retired Sea Harrier aircraft from decommissioned (in 2017) INS Viraat will be installed in Bandra’s Bandstand as a memorial. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in cooperation with the Indian Navy will execute the beautification project. Mumbai's Fort area already has a memorial to INS Vikrant at Lion Gate since 2016. The Indian Navy also wanted a similar memorial to INS Viraat in Mumbai.

The fighter jet that weighs around 4500 kg will be put on a 300 sq m traffic island.

Very unusual! Indian fighter jet on Bandstand! I wonder what’s going on...



Any guesses? @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/4soMG5TthM — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) March 14, 2020

BMC is going to install one of the world most iconic naval aircraft at Bandra Bandstand.



“The Harrier weighs 4,500 kilogrammes and will be installed on a 300 square metre traffic island,” a BMC official said. “The navy will help the BMC with the installation. — Munna Sah (@munnasah1234) March 14, 2020

It's not of @IAF_MCC but actually a Sea Harrier of @indiannavy which is now been decommissioned. pic.twitter.com/1s8T10m9Dz — Aditya Singh Bisht (@adityabisht83) March 14, 2020

