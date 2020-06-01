Wajid Khan passes away: Amitabh Bachchan 'shocked', pays respects with heartwarming note

The death of Wajid Khan late on Sunday came as a shock to his fans, family and celebrities from the film industry. Tributes poured in for the singer-music composer, with actors, singers, music composers and filmmakers expressing their grief and conveying their condolences and prayers to the family. Amitabh Bachchan also mourned the loss of the musician with a heartfelt note.

READ: Music Composer Wajid Khan Of Sajid-Wajid Passes Away Due To Coronavirus Complications

READ: Renowned Astrologer Bejan Daruwalla Passes Away In Gujarat

Amitabh Bachchan wrote that he was ‘shocked’ on hearing the news of Wajid’s demise and called him a ‘bright smiling talent.’ Big B expressed his solidarity with Wajid's family and well-wishers, and sent his blessings, prayers and condolences to his family.

Here’s the post

T 3548 - Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas , prayers and in condolence 🙏🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 1, 2020

Wajid, who was a part of the duo Sajid-Wajid, with his brother, had composed music for the Amitabh Bachchan’s film God Tussi Great Ho, that had also starred Salman Khan in 2008.

Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and many others from the film industry also mourned the loss of Wajid.

Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2020

Wajid Bhai you were the nicest, nicest nicest man! Always smiling. Always singing. All heart. Every music session with him was memorable. You will truly be missed wajid bhai. 🧡🧡 #WajidKhan — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 31, 2020

shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music 🎵 pic.twitter.com/jW2C2ooZ3P — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 31, 2020

As per reports, Wajid passed away at the Surana Hospital in Mumbai's Chembur. He was 42. It was reported that he was suffering from COVID-19 complications, and some celebrities close to him, allegedly confirmed it in some reports. However, as per singer-music composer Salim Merchant, he was facing issues due to kidney-related ailments.

“He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection..." "He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical,” Salim was quoted as saying by PTI .

Sajid-Wajid had composed hits, mainly for Salman Khan’s films after making their debut with Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya in 1998. They delivered chartbusters galore in albums like Partner, Dabangg franchise, Wanted, Ek Tha Tiger, apart from other popular albums like Main Tera Hero, Rowdy Rathore and more. Their last major album was Dabangg 3 that had released in December.

Wajid also sang many of these hits like Mashallah, Jalwa, Tujhe Aksa Beach Ghuma Doon and Do You Wanna Partner.

READ: Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi Passes Away At Raipur Hospital At 74

READ: American Playwright And AIDS Activist Larry Kramer Passes Away At 84

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.