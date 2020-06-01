Wajid Khan No More: Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta Mourn The Loss

Recently, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Varun Dhawan and others, on social media platforms, mourned the tragic demise of the musical prodigy Wajid Khan, who left for his heavenly abode in wee hours of Monday. Reportedly, Wajid Khan breathed his last at a Chembur hospital due to the arising complications of kidney failure. Take a look at how Bollywood celebrities reacted to Wajid's demise.

Bollywood pours in condolences

Priyanka Chopra took to her social media handle to express grief over Wajid Khan’s tragic demise. Reminiscing her days with Wajid Khan, Priyanka Chopra confessed that she will miss his laughter. Priyanka Chopra wrote: “Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace, my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers. @wajidkhan7”. Take a look at the tweet:

Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2020

Varun Dhawan, on Twitter, remembered Wajid Khan by sharing an unseen BTS picture, which features the late singer partying with Varun’s father, David Dhawan. With the picture shared, Varun Dhawan revealed that Wajid Khan was extremely close to his family and was among the most positive people to be around with. Here is what Varun Dhawan wrote: “shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7. Bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid Bhai thank u for the music.”

shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music 🎵 pic.twitter.com/jW2C2ooZ3P — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 31, 2020

Taking to her Twitter handle to express her grief over Wajid Khan’s untimely demise, actor Preity Zinta shared a throwback picture and revealed that the late singer was like her ‘brother from another mother’. Adding to the same, Preity Zinta shared that she was heartbroken to hear the news. Take a look at the picture shared:

I used to call him my brother from another mother. Besides being unbelievably talented he was so gentle & sweet. I’m so heartbroken that I did not get to say Goodbye my sweet @wajidkhan7 I will miss you & our jam sessions forever. Till we meet again #RIP #WajidKhan #Gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/RAq0pqHJwY — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 1, 2020

Bipasha Basu offered her condolence to the bereaved family on Twitter. The actor wrote: “Sad and heartbreaking news. RIP @wajidkhan7. May God give strength to the family for this huge loss”. Take a look:

Sad and heartbreaking news . RIP @wajidkhan7 🙏 May god give strength to the family for this huge loss 🙏 — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) June 1, 2020

Actor Arbaaz Khan, who worked with Wajid Khan in the Dabangg series, shared a picture of the late singer and penned a heartfelt note. Arbaaz wrote: “RIP Wajid bhai you will be deeply missed. The music industry has lost a gem. Gone to soon. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and friends. Allah jannat naseeb kare." Take a look:

RIP Wajid bhai ☹️ you will be deeply missed. The music industry has lost a gem. Gone to soon. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and friends. Allah jannat naseeb kare 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UfD9yVj829 — Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazSkhan) June 1, 2020

As per PTI news agency, Salim Merchant confirmed the news of Wajid Khan's death and said the composer was hospitalised a few days ago at Surana Hospital, Chembur where his condition deteriorated. Salim told "He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection. He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical,"

(With inputs from PTI)

