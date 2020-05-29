Priyanka Chopra & Other Indian Personalities Who Are Recipients Of Mother Teresa Award

The Mother Teresa Awards are officially known as the Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice. These are international and national awards presented annually to honour individuals and organisations that promote peace, equality and social justice. The main aim behind these awards is to encourage the cause of justice and peaceful coexistence and also to provide an impetus for society to imbibe these values. Also, the awards are given in honour of Mother Teresa. Take a look at famous Indian personalities who have received this award.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra was honoured with the Mother Teresa Award in the year 2017. The actor was awarded for her contribution towards lending her support to social causes such as her visit to Syria, where she met and interacted with refugee children. The actor is also UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador and is known for supporting various philanthropic activities. The award was received by her mother Madhu Chopra on her behalf.

Sushmita Sen

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has been awarded the Mother Teresa International Award in the year 2013. The actor was awarded by NGO The Harmony Foundation for the actor's efforts towards achieving social justice. Reportedly, during the Miss Universe pageant of the year 1994, Susmita had won appreciation by expressing admiration for Mother Teresa.

Sudha Murty

Sudha Murty was awarded the Mother Teresa Award for her exemplary work in healthcare among the underprivileged in the year 2006. Sudha Murty, who is a chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, is a known philanthropist, teacher and writer. Sudha Murty is the recipient of numerous academic and professional awards, including the Padma Shree.

The Infosys Foundation is the outcome of a vision to support and build a better future for the underprivileged. Apart from this, the foundation also helps equip children from the economically weaker rung with primary and continuing education. Moreover, it also extends a helping hand to promote traditional art and culture.

Kiran Bedi

Kiran Bedi is a social activist and currently Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. She was awarded the Mother Teresa Memorial National Award for Social Justice in the year 2005, by All India Christian Council. She was awarded this prestigious award in recognition for Reforming Prison and Penal systems in India.

