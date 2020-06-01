Wajid Khan Passes Away: Shankar Mahadevan, Vishal Dadlani, Salim Merchant Pour In Tributes

Wajid Khan’s fellow colleagues from the music industry Adnan Sami, Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan, Salim Merchant, on social media platforms, mourned his tragic demise. As per reports, Wajid Khan left for his heavenly abode in wee hours of Monday in a Chembur hospital due to complications arising from a kidney infection. Take a look at how celebrities reacted to Wajid's demise.

Adnan Sami

Expressing his shock over Wajid Khan’s untimely demise, singer Adnan Sami, on Twitter, shared a picture with the late singer and remarked that he has ‘lost a brother’. Adding to the same, Adnan Sami also revealed that he is finding it difficult to come to grips with the tragic news. Here is what the singer wrote: “I’m shocked!! I’ve lost a dear brother Wajid! I can’t come to grips with this tragic news... He was such a beautiful soul.. Oh dear Lord, Please have mercy... لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون May Allah SWT bless him in Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen.” Take a look.

I’m shocked!! I’ve lost a dear brother Wajid! I can’t come to grips with this tragic news... He was such a beautiful soul..



Oh dear Lord, Please have mercy...🙏



إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون



May Allah SWT bless him in Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen. 🤲



#WajidKhan pic.twitter.com/B6pO3HyuZM — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 31, 2020

Vishal Dadlani

Taking to his Instagram handle to remember Wajid Khan, Vishal Dadlani shared a picture of Wajid and Sajid Khan and mentioned that it is hard to believe that he won't ‘meet, talk and laugh again’ with the late singer. Vishal wrote: “Hard to believe we won't meet again, talk again, laugh again, @wajidkhan_live (in front, in the picture). @sajidk21 my brother, you will never be alone and our brother will never be forgotten”. Take a look:

Sankar Mahadevan

Shankar Mahadevan remembered Wajid Khan with a BTS picture on Twitter, which features the two happily smiling at the camera. With the picture shared, Shankar Mahadevan revealed that he is ‘still not able to come to terms’ with Wajid Khan’s death news. Shankar wrote: “Am just not able to come to terms with this! Shocking! Goodbye dear brother. love you .. till we meet on the other side! Prayers for your peaceful journey Wajidbhai".

Am just not able to come to terms with this ! Shocking ! Good bye dear brother.. love you .. till we meet on the other side ! Prayers for your peaceful journey Wajidbhai 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/cb8E152J1X — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) May 31, 2020

Salim Merchant

Salim Merchant took to his Instagram handle and revealed that he was 'devastated' with the news of Wajid Khan's passing away. The actor wrote: "Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family 🙏. Safe travels bro @wajidkhan_live you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken. Inna Lillahi Wa Inna ilayhi raji'un." Take a look at the picture:

As per PTI news agency, Salim Merchant confirmed the news of Wajid Khan's death and said the composer was hospitalised a few days ago at Surana Hospital, Chembur where his condition deteriorated. Salim told, "He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection. He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical."

(With inputs from PTI)

