70-year-old Kamalamma Donates 90% Of Her Old-age Pension To Combat Coronavirus

It's been over two months that India has been relentlessly fighting the battle against coronavirus. In this fight, people from all quarters of the society have pitched in. One such contribution was made by 70-year-old Kamalamma. Kamalamma, a resident of Chennagiri Koppal in Mysuru, who receives Rs. 600 pension per month donated a huge chunk of remuneration to an NGO in the city. Though the organization's members asked her to keep the money, she insisted them to take the money to help the needy.

The photo of Kamalamma donating money has surfaced on social media and appreciations have been pouring in. Kamalamma donated Rs. 500 from her pension. This amounts to 90 per cent of the sum she receives. Making the donation she said, "It is a small amount but please accept." She donated Rs 500 from her old-age pension to Chief Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund.

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

On March 25, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa appealed for donations to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and personally contributed Rs. 24 lakh for the fight against COVID-19. A number of individuals, business organizations, public institutions, and other organizations have contributed to this fund. As per a report, Rs.181 crore has been raised via this fund till the end of April to aid the response against the novel coronavirus.

At present, there are 2922 COVID-19 cases in Karnataka out of which 997 patients have been discharged while 48 deaths have been reported.

MHA's announcement regarding the lockdown

On May 30, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the lockdown would be extended in containment zones nationwide till June 30. Only essential activities shall be permitted in containment zones which will be demarcated by the district authorities. The MHA issued guidelines for the phased reopening of prohibited activities outside the containment zones. In phase 1, places of worship, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, and other hospitality services will be allowed to open from June 8 in accordance with the SOP released by the Ministry of Health.

The second phase entails that a decision on the reopening of educational institutions will be taken in July based on the feedback from the consultation process involving all stakeholders. Meanwhile, the MHA will declare the dates for the restarting of international air travel of passengers, Metro rail services, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars, halls, and all types of gatherings according to the assessment of the situation. However, the states have been empowered to prohibit certain activities outside the containment zones as per the COVID-19 situation.

