'Want To Tag My 64-yr-old Mother In A Threat...': Rhea Kapoor Shares How To Identify Troll

Sonam Kapoor's sister, producer, and fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor, on Sunday, took to her Instagram profile to share how to identify a troll on social media. This comes after the Kapoor family received massive backlash & hatred after Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death.

Giving some pointers about a troll's account activity, Rhea wrote that they keep their profile 'private' and will never use their own image as the profile picture. She also said that trolls love 'calendar models and would rather use stock images of Lisa Haydon or other calendar model images'.

Sonam Kapoor defends viral chat show clip, shares hate messages received after SSR's death

Rhea wrote, "Let's play a game. See hater comment. Go to hater's profile. Possibilities —

Hater has 0 followers.Probably no picture or picture of person who Is most definitely not them (see as old calendar images of Lisa Haydon, some stock Images of other calendar models, they love calendars) specifically follow people they intend to spam,” she wrote. “Most definitely a private profile. So brave, Trolls . Privacy is privilege too. You want to tag my 64 year old mother in a threat to rape me? Do it on your profile so that your mom can see who you’ve become too. That Is If you are a real person. Also if anyone is curious about the reason this person dislikes me, there is never a real one. Just theory based on no facts, no knowledge and this one is my favourite, because the person who is calling me a ‘r***i’, just wishes we were all nicer to each other. Want me to use my privilege well?To be kind. Well I’m trying. Social media and having a voice is a privilege too. Want us to set an example? Ok. You go first." [sic]

Sonam Kapoor to trolls: My privilege not an insult

In a response to social media abuse amid the 'outsider versus insider' debate in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Sonam Kapoor on Sunday said though she acknowledges her privilege as a star child, her identity is a matter of pride for her.

Sutapa Sikdar retracts reaction over 'confidentiality breach' claim on Sushant's doctor

"People talking about how one should have been kind to someone are doing worse to others," she wrote on Twitter.

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.