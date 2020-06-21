Sutapa Sikdar Retracts Reaction Over 'confidentiality Breach' Claim On Sushant's Doctor

Sutapa Sikdar has reacted to reports of the breach of confidentiality by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist through her latest post on social media. She corrected herself after realizing that the reports by a leading daily were false and suggested that the concerned doctor should 'definitely sue the journalist'. Sutapa also apologized to the doctor for lashing out on believing the alleged reports.

She wrote, "I posted the below update and many of my friends have mentioned that the therapist didn't divulge the details hence I am deleting the link. And my apologies to the doctor. But he should definitely sue the journalist then. I wonder why is netizens not reacting to this? It's not only about Sushant Singh Rajput it's also about how callous we can be to get that bit of news."

Sutapa, Irrfan Khan's widow, could empathize with the pain that Sushant Singh Rajput's close friends and family must've felt on reading vicious details about a confidential medical session. She had expressed her feelings about the article which had been circulating on social media about Sushant Singh Rajput's confidential talks with his psychiatrist.

She had lashed out saying, "My heart goes for the girls mentioned in the article. Imagine how many would have trolled Rhea (Chakraborty) by now. We cannot know ever what happens between two individuals it's sickening to the core to pass moral judgment on social media. Just anyone gets up today and becomes judge therapist relationship counselor blah blah blah. And I repeat count your blessings in these tough times then being vicious vultures. There is much more in life to share so get a life!!"

She added, "Dealing with grief could sometimes make you extremely compassionate to others.. Pain can be looked at something to learn from. I was extremely pained when people were more vicious and vacuous in pretext of being sympathizers of #shushantsinghrajput death. We have completely forgotten to show respect for the dead and live wiser. Grieving process can be also productive fellow beings.some one sent me the below article and how irresponsible is that!!! How further low can media fall?I mean does she have a written permission from her patient for that? Well you got your two minutes glory but you should be the last person to be in this job in first place. And should be banned by the medical faculty for demeaning living people by sharing his personal details.".

Sutapa took to the comments section of the post by her son to pen a heartfelt goodbye for Sushant Singh Rajput. She spoke about how one cannot understand minds through social media. She also added that one should not judge a person.

Sutapa Sikdar wrote, “Human Mind is not something one can decipher in social media...why why we will never know. The least we can do is not judge a vulnerable fragile sensitive person.. We can dwell on our loss because one doesn't come across often a youngster in Bollywood who reads quantum physics, Poetry supports organic farming sends kids to NASA is deep in astronomy. does charity And yoga and spiritualism ..special soul special boy.. I am so sorry you were in so much pain. May you reach for stars look closely at them while you are there. You will always have a special place in my heart since your first interview Sushant”.

