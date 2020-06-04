Bollywood Quiz: How Well Do You Know Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff-starrer 'War'?

War stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles with Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka and others. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it is an action thriller movie released in 2019. The film garnered rave reviews from the audiences and became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Take a quiz about War movie to know how die-hard a fan of the movie you are.

War movie Quiz

1. Why Kabir did not want Khalid in his team?

Khalid hated Kabir

Khalid's father was a traitor

Khalid was not a good student

Khalid’s mother was a traitor

2. What issue does Kabir discover that Khalid had?

Khalid was deaf from the right side

Khalid was deaf from the left side

Khalid had a blind spot in the right eye

Khalid had a blind spot in the left eye

4. How many members did Kabir have in his team when he goes to catch Rizwan Iiyasi? (excluding Kabir)

5

6

4

7

5. Who betrayed the team?

Shubham

Shivam

Saurabh

Sagar

6. Where does Kabir give Khalid the name of his next target?

Airport

Railway station

Metro

Training camp

7. What is the name of Vaani Kapoor’s character?

Tara

Aditi

Naina

Nafeesa

8. How does Khalid lose Kabir in the chase scene?

Kabir outruns Khalid on a bike

Kabir jumps off in the water

Kabir catches a bus

In the crowd

9. What is the name of Naina’s daughter?

Roohi

Riya

Rahi

Ruchika

10. Where do Kabir and Khalid go for their teammate's wedding?

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

Telangana

Kerala

11. Which festival was going on when Khalid meets Kabir and Roohi?

Christmas

Diwali

Holi

Eid

12. Which satellite the enemy wanted to take down?

Parmanu

Brahma

Arjun

Bhaskara-II

13. Which poison does Khalid give Kabir?

TTX

XTX

Ricin

BTX

14. From whom does Khalid's mother receives the honour for his sacrifice?

President

Prime Minister

The Governor

Chief of RAW

15. Where was Kabir sent to in the end for his next mission?

Portugal

Greece

Muscat

London

War movie Quiz Answers

Answer - Khalid's father was a traitor

Answer - Khalid had a blind spot in the right eye

Answer - 5

Answer - Saurabh

Answer - Metro

Answer - Naina

Answer - Kabir jumps off in the water

Answer - Roohi

Answer - Kerala

Answer - Christmas

Answer - Brahma

Answer - TTX

Answer - Muscat

