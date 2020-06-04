Bollywood Quiz: How Well Do You Know Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff-starrer 'War'?

Last Updated:

War stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles with Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka and others. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it is an action thriller movie released in 2019. The film garnered rave reviews from the audiences and became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Take a quiz about War movie to know how die-hard a fan of the movie you are.

War movie Quiz

1. Why Kabir did not want Khalid in his team?

  • Khalid hated Kabir
  • Khalid's father was a traitor
  • Khalid was not a good student
  • Khalid’s mother was a traitor

2. What issue does Kabir discover that Khalid had?

  • Khalid was deaf from the right side
  • Khalid was deaf from the left side
  • Khalid had a blind spot in the right eye
  • Khalid had a blind spot in the left eye

4. How many members did Kabir have in his team when he goes to catch Rizwan Iiyasi? (excluding Kabir)

  • 5
  • 6
  • 4
  • 7

5. Who betrayed the team?

  • Shubham
  • Shivam
  • Saurabh
  • Sagar

6. Where does Kabir give Khalid the name of his next target?

  • Airport
  • Railway station
  • Metro
  • Training camp

7. What is the name of Vaani Kapoor’s character?

  • Tara
  • Aditi
  • Naina
  • Nafeesa
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

8. How does Khalid lose Kabir in the chase scene?

  • Kabir outruns Khalid on a bike
  • Kabir jumps off in the water
  • Kabir catches a bus
  • In the crowd

9. What is the name of Naina’s daughter?

  • Roohi
  • Riya
  • Rahi
  • Ruchika

10. Where do Kabir and Khalid go for their teammate's wedding?

  • Karnataka
  • Tamil Nadu
  • Telangana
  • Kerala
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

11. Which festival was going on when Khalid meets Kabir and Roohi?

  • Christmas
  • Diwali
  • Holi
  • Eid

12. Which satellite the enemy wanted to take down?

  • Parmanu
  • Brahma
  • Arjun
  • Bhaskara-II

13. Which poison does Khalid give Kabir?

  • TTX
  • XTX
  • Ricin
  • BTX

14. From whom does Khalid's mother receives the honour for his sacrifice?

  • President 
  • Prime Minister 
  • The Governor 
  • Chief of RAW

15. Where was Kabir sent to in the end for his next mission?

  • Portugal
  • Greece
  • Muscat
  • London
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

War movie Quiz Answers

Why Kabir did not want Khalid in his team?

Answer - Khalid's father was a traitor

What issue does Kabir discover that Khalid had?

Answer - Khalid had a blind spot in the right eye

How many members did Kabir have in his team when he goes to catch Rizwan Iiyasi? (excluding Kabir)

Answer - 5

Who betrayed the team?  

Answer - Saurabh

Where does Kabir give Khalid the name of his next target?

Answer - Metro

What is the name of Vaani Kapoor’s character?

Answer - Naina

How does Khalid lose Kabir in the chase scene?

Answer - Kabir jumps off in the water  

What is the name of Naina’s daughter?

Answer - Roohi

Where do Kabir and Khalid go for teammates wedding?

Answer - Kerala

Which festival was going on when Khalid meets Kabir and Roohi?

Answer - Christmas

Which satellite the enemy wanted to take down?

Answer - Brahma

Which poison does Khalid give Kabir?

Answer - TTX

Where was Kabir sent to in the end for his next mission?

Answer - Muscat

 

 

