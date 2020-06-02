Tiger Shroff Wishes To Dance Behind Hrithik Roshan & Vaani Kapoor In 'War' Sequel

Recently, Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor hosted a 'Ask me Anything' session on Instagram. During the session, a user asked her to share her experience of working with Tiger Shroff. In reply to her fan's question, Vaani Kapoor tagged Tiger Shroff and asked him about his experience of working with her. As Tiger replied to Vaani's question, he mentioned his desire to dance behind Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor in War sequel for Ghungroo 2.0 version.

Interestingly, Vaani Kapoor tagged Tiger Shroff in her story session and asked him to share his experience as she wrote, 'Tiger did you enjoy working with me in 'War?' along with a few emoticons. Tiger Shroff reshared Vaani's response and came up with a quirky reply. With a couple of laughing emoticons, Tiger wrote, 'hopefully both of us come back to life for the sequel and i can be a background dancer in ghungroo 2.0 behind you and kabir'.

Have a look below:

Talking about War, which was the highest-grossing film of 2019, saw Hrithik Roshan essaying Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent Kabir. When he goes rogue, the agency calls upon Khalid (essayed by Tiger Shroff), whom he mentored, to nab him. Vaani Kapoor was seen playing a pivotal character in the Siddharth Anand directorial.

Reportedly, at the success party of War last year, director Siddharth Anand said that he planned to turn War into a franchise. When asked about a sequel, he told that he definitely had an idea to convert this into a franchise. He also added that the team was waiting for the audience’s reaction to the film. And they will soon sit together to decide the future course of action, he added.

In another interview with a leading news portal, Tiger Shroff opened up about his face-off with Hrithik Roshan in War. Reportedly, he said that it was like ‘Superman vs Batman’. He also said that the film was different from his earlier action entertainers such as Baaghi and Heropanti.

Tiger Shroff's projects

Talking about the professional front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3, which also featured Sharddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in the lead. The action-drama received mixed reviews as the action sequences were praised while the writing was criticised. Meanwhile, the outbreak of COVID-19 and the lockdown affected the collections of the film. Tiger will soon gear up for the second installment of Heropanti.

